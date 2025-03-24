Monday Morning Thoughts: Anti-Housing Folks Even Oppose Infill Now?

This is a Vanguard generated image…

For years, one of the most common refrains from Davis residents opposing new housing development has been a call for infill. Don’t build on farmland, they say—build inside the city. Build where it makes sense. Build on existing urbanized land instead of paving over precious open space.

Well, last Tuesday, the Davis City Council did exactly that—or at least took the first step. In a 5-0 vote, they approved a staff recommendation to explore redeveloping the city’s Corporation Yard on Fifth Street, right in the middle of town. It’s an eight-acre site—publicly owned—that has long been flagged as an ideal infill opportunity.

And yet, if you listened to public comment that night, you’d think the city was proposing to tear down Central Park or clear-cut the Arboretum. Person after person came forward to raise objections, not even to a housing project, but merely to the idea of studying whether the site could be repurposed for housing.

It was a revealing moment, exposing what those of us following this debate have long suspected: for some, “build infill” is just a convenient talking point—a way to say no without sounding like you’re just anti-housing. But when push comes to shove, even infill is too much.

The Corporation Yard is not some charming historic structure or critical community gathering space. It’s a work yard—a city operations hub—filled with trucks, maintenance equipment, and modular structures. And it’s taking up eight acres in the heart of the city, adjacent to Davis Manor, community gardens, and local businesses.

City Manager Mike Webb laid it out clearly: the yard’s current location is not operationally necessary. It’s there because it’s always been there. But it could be moved—potentially to the city’s old landfill and wastewater site off Pole Line Road, a far less central location that already hosts paintball and go-kart facilities.

The payoff? That central site could be transformed into housing. A preliminary study from 2019 suggested up to 240 units could fit there. With today’s increasing density allowances and need for affordable housing, staff believe the number could rise to 560 units.

Think about that: 500-plus homes, in the middle of town, walking distance to parks, businesses, schools, and transit. This is what infill looks like. This is what opponents of sprawl always claim to support.

Of course, there are legitimate issues to study—environmental contamination from the site’s industrial use, and from the proposed new location on the former landfill. That’s why the city is starting with a feasibility study and environmental review. No one is breaking ground tomorrow.

But that’s not what most of the opposition focused on. Instead, the rhetoric shifted quickly toward general resistance—raising cost concerns, worrying about employee safety at the new location, and claiming the move was too big, too risky, too much.

Commenters warned of PFAS contamination at the old landfill—a fair point, and one that city staff acknowledged would be part of the environmental review. Others pivoted to budget constraints, painting the move as unaffordable.

But here’s the thing—these same voices rarely have cost concerns when blocking housing elsewhere. They warn of legal fights when it’s affordable housing projects but seem unbothered by the cost of ongoing housing shortages or the litigation risk of failing to meet state housing mandates.

The reality is, there’s always an excuse. If it’s not farmland loss, it’s neighborhood character. If it’s not neighborhood character, it’s parking. And if it’s not parking, well then it’s suddenly about PFAS and worker safety.

What’s being proposed is not a wild scheme. It’s the kind of smart, thoughtful, long-range planning Davis needs—identifying city-owned land in a prime location and studying whether it can be better used for housing.

No one is saying move the corp yard tomorrow. The council’s vote simply allows staff to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a feasibility study and start environmental testing. The preliminary cost? Between $50,000 and $75,000—a small investment given the scale of the opportunity.

That study will provide answers to the environmental concerns. It will give the city a clearer sense of costs and potential, including the ability to access state housing grants that favor infill on brownfield sites. It will let Davis residents have an informed conversation about whether this project is right for the community.

And make no mistake—this is a rare opportunity. Eight acres of city-owned land in the center of town don’t come around often. Councilmember Josh Chapman asked the right question: is the investment worth it? City Manager Webb was unequivocal—yes, because knowledge is power.

This conversation is bigger than the Corporation Yard. It’s about what Davis really wants to be—and whether we’re serious about addressing our housing crisis.

For years, this community has been adept at finding reasons not to build—slow growth policies, Measure J votes, endless design review battles. Meanwhile, housing prices have skyrocketed, renters are squeezed, and our workforce—including teachers, city employees, and service workers—struggles to find a place to live.

Now, we have a site where nearly all the traditional arguments against development don’t apply. No farmland loss. No sprawl. No traffic nightmare on the edge of town. Just smart infill, using land we already own, in a location that supports walkability, biking, and transit.

If we can’t even have the conversation about that—if we shut it down at the study phase—what does that say about us?

The truth is, this moment is a test. It’s a test of whether Davis is serious about infill, or whether “infill” has just become the latest convenient excuse to block housing.

As one public commenter put it bluntly: “This is your shot. Go for it.”

The council took the first step last week. Now the community needs to decide—are we ready to meet this moment, or will we once again find a reason to say no?

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

