Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition Condemns Transfer of Trans Women to Men’s Prisons

Protest for Trans Rights, Humphrey Building, Washington, DC USA (June, 2020) by Ted Eytan, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition has strongly condemned the Trump administration’s latest policy, which, among other measures, mandates the forced transfer of transgender women into men’s prisons. As reported by The Guardian last Friday, this directive is part of a broader effort targeting gender identity policies and has sparked outrage among advocates for incarcerated trans individuals.

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with our trans siblings and refuse to let this decision go unchallenged,” the organization declared in a statement.

The transfer of trans women into men’s prisons is being decried as a deliberate act of violence, with grave consequences for their safety and dignity. Studies and human rights organizations have long documented the extreme risks trans women face when housed in male prison populations, including heightened rates of physical and sexual violence. Sister Warrior Juju Pikes-Prince, a trans woman and advocate, condemned the policy, stating, “Every woman—no matter her circumstances—deserves dignity, safety, and respect. As a trans woman, I recognize being transferred to men’s prisons as a direct injustice and an act of state-sanctioned violence.” The organization further emphasized that housing trans women in men’s facilities erases decades of progress in ensuring safer incarceration policies. Previously, efforts had been made to align housing placements with individuals’ gender identities to protect them from harm. Sister Warriors argues that this policy reversal is not about safety but about cruelty and control.

Sister Warriors also pointed out that this directive likely violates federal law, specifically the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), which mandates measures to prevent sexual violence against incarcerated individuals. Forcing trans women into men’s prisons, the coalition argues, directly increases their vulnerability to abuse and disregards existing protections. In addition to halting the transfers immediately, the coalition is calling on the federal government to ensure that trans women are housed in facilities aligned with their gender identity.

They have also pushed to guarantee access to gender-affirming healthcare for trans people in custody.

Peaches Robledo, a trans activist and Sister Warrior, stressed the urgency of the issue, saying, “We deserve to live free from violence and discrimination, both behind bars and beyond.”

Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition is a member-led organization of over 5,000 formerly and currently incarcerated and systems-impacted women and trans people of all genders. The organization works to improve conditions for women and trans individuals by advocating for policy changes that center the needs of communities most impacted by systems of exploitation, criminalization, and incarceration.

