UC Davis Among 60 Universities under Investigation for Antisemitic Discrimination and Harassment

DAVIS, CA – The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has placed UC Davis under federal investigation for alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, citing concerns over antisemitic discrimination and harassment on campus.

The university is among 60 institutions nationwide that received formal warnings from OCR on March 10, 2025, instructing them to ensure Jewish students have equal access to education and campus facilities or face potential enforcement actions.

The University of California Office of the President (UCOP) responded with a statement affirming its commitment to combating antisemitism and protecting students’ rights. However, UC Davis declined to comment further, referring the Davis Vanguard to the UCOP statement.

UC Statement: “Unwavering Commitment” to Student Protection

Following the Department of Education’s announcement, UCOP issued a statement addressing the federal warnings sent to multiple UC campuses, including UC Davis, UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, and UC Santa Barbara:

“We are aware that a few campuses of the University of California system received letters from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) reminding them of their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students. We want to be clear: the University of California is unwavering in its commitment to combating antisemitism and protecting the civil rights of all our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”

The statement continued, “We continue to take specific steps to foster an environment free of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination and harassment for everyone in the university community.” The statement did not provide details on specific allegations against UC Davis or any corrective actions being taken.

The federal warning follows months of growing scrutiny over antisemitism on college campuses and a push from the Trump administration to hold universities accountable. OCR’s letter emphasized that institutions receiving federal funding must protect Jewish students from discrimination and harassment or risk losing that funding.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in the March 10 press release.

“University leaders must do better. U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege, and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”

The Department of Education has warned that noncompliance could lead to penalties, including:

• Loss of federal funding, including research grants and student aid.

• Federal enforcement actions requiring mandatory policy reforms.

• Potential civil rights lawsuits if violations persist.

The Department of Education recently canceled $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University, citing failures to protect Jewish students from harassment. OCR has suggested that other universities could face similar consequences if they do not take corrective action.

The federal investigation at UC Davis comes amid heightened national debates over free speech, campus activism, and discrimination. Over the past year, universities have faced increasing pressure to address incidents of antisemitism, particularly in the wake of global conflicts that have sparked heated campus protests.

While OCR did not publicly detail the specific complaints against UC Davis, the federal warning signals that the university is now under heightened scrutiny, and its response—or lack thereof—will likely shape future enforcement actions.

For now, UC Davis remains under investigation, with questions lingering about how the university will address the allegations and what consequences, if any, it may face in the coming months.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: