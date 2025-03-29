Advocates Say We Must Invest in Housing, Peer Support, and Community-Based Care—Not Coercion

In the wake of high-profile tragedies involving individuals with mental health challenges, politicians and media outlets often return to a familiar refrain: lock more people up. But mental health advocates are calling that approach dangerous, ineffective, and deeply unjust.

“People living with mental health challenges are 11 times more likely to be the victims of crime and violence than to commit an act of violence,” said Simon McCormack, NYCLU senior writer and host of the organization’s Rights This Way podcast. “Yet every time a tragic incident occurs, the response is to call for more involuntary commitment and more criminalization.”

In the podcast episode titled “We Know How to Solve the Mental Health Crisis. Will We Actually Do It?”, McCormack spoke with Harvey Rosenthal, CEO of the Alliance for Rights and Recovery, and Beth Haroules, senior staff attorney at the NYCLU. Together, they dismantled the myths surrounding mental illness, crime, and public safety—and laid out a transformative vision for what true care could look like.

Rosenthal’s career in mental health advocacy began with a deeply personal experience. “I was a patient in a mental hospital on Long Island in 1969,” he recalled. “If I had stayed longer, they were going to give me shock therapy. I was lucky to get out.”

That harrowing experience lit a fire in him. “Eventually, I went to work in a state hospital in Albany,” Rosenthal said. “I wanted to help people not go through what I did—to reclaim hope, to find recovery, to have a say in their care.”

That commitment evolved into decades of advocacy, rooted in a movement that prioritizes human rights, choice, and self-determination. “I was once told, ‘Don’t use the word recovery—it’ll give people false hope,’” Rosenthal said. “That tells you everything about the old system.”

Haroules described New York’s current mental health system as fundamentally broken—and failing the very people it claims to help.

“We don’t have culturally competent services. We don’t have services based in the community. And we don’t have housing,” she said. “We treat people in crisis by briefly medicating them in ERs, then dumping them back on the street without follow-up, navigators, or support.”

Instead of addressing this system failure, Haroules said politicians default to the same solution: criminalization.

“Our elected officials fail us,” she said. “They fall back on this one trick in their playbook: lock people up, take them out of public view, and call it a solution. And the media stops covering it. But for the person who needed care? Their suffering continues.”

The discussion also tackled Kendra’s Law, a New York statute that allows for involuntary outpatient commitment (IOC) for people with serious mental illness. While the law is framed as a safety measure, both Rosenthal and Haroules view it as coercive and often racially biased.

“Four out of five Kendra’s Law orders in New York City are imposed on people of color,” Rosenthal noted. “It’s rooted in fear and stigma, not real support.”

He emphasized that when people are offered services voluntarily—especially peer-led services—they overwhelmingly accept them. “We created the INSET model, where peers engage people instead of forcing care,” Rosenthal said. “In our Westchester County pilot, we engaged 83% of people who otherwise met all the criteria for forced treatment.”

Rather than expanding coercion, he and Haroules argue that the state should scale up these voluntary, peer-led alternatives.

Another major reform on the table is Daniel’s Law, named after Daniel Prude, who was killed by police during a mental health crisis in Rochester. The law would replace police with peer and health care responders in mental health emergencies.

“The police are trained for command and control. Their job is not empathy. It’s not de-escalation,” said Haroules. “Daniel’s Law says we need a health-based response—peers, social workers, and medical staff who can actually help someone in crisis.”

The proposal, now gaining traction in both houses of the New York legislature, would create local response councils and state-level oversight to ensure communities build crisis teams that reflect their specific needs.

Over and over, Rosenthal and Haroules returned to a core truth: we know what works.

“We know how to help people live real lives,” said Rosenthal. “It starts with housing first. It continues with peer bridgers who support people as they transition out of hospitals. It includes clubhouses—community centers where people build relationships and routines without being pathologized.”

The evidence backs it up. A Housing First model aimed at people with complex needs showed a 93% housing retention rate—even among people considered “noncompliant.” Peer Bridger programs have slashed hospital readmissions and saved Medicaid funds.

“But instead of scaling what works,” Rosenthal said, “we invest in policing, hospitals, and jails.”

One critical weak point is discharge planning. Haroules pointed out that people are often released from psychiatric facilities without any plan—no housing, no follow-up, no care coordination.

“Discharge planning is supposed to be mandated under the law,” she said. “But it’s often ignored. And then we blame the person for returning in crisis.”

She and Rosenthal are pushing for reforms that would require critical incident reviews after each hospitalization or tragedy—reviews that identify what failed and how the system can be improved.

The danger is growing, especially with the return of Trump-era rhetoric. In 2024, the then-former president proposed rounding up unhoused people and confining them in federally run tent cities—language eerily reminiscent of internment camps.

“This is eugenics thinking,” Haroules warned. “It’s about disappearing people who are inconvenient. It’s about criminalizing poverty and illness.”

Rosenthal agreed. “We’re heading into very dark days if we don’t act now,” he said. “We need to hold the line—not just to protect rights, but to save lives.”

The solutions are not a mystery. They are humane, community-based, and already being implemented in small pockets across New York. What’s missing, Rosenthal and Haroules argue, is the political will.

“We don’t need more coercion,” Haroules said. “We need services that work. We need to meet people where they are—with care, not force.”

