Key Wiener Housing Bills Move Forward — But One Stalls Amid Rising Skepticism

SACRAMENTO — California’s housing politics took another dramatic turn Tuesday as the Senate Housing Committee advanced one of Senator Scott Wiener’s most ambitious proposals — SB 79, which would legalize mid-rise apartment buildings near public transit — while voting down a second measure, SB 677, that aimed to strengthen the state’s existing housing streamlining laws.

The committee approved SB 79 on a 6-2 vote, signaling strong support for a bold state-level intervention to override local zoning and allow buildings of up to seven stories within a half-mile of major transit stops. But just hours later, lawmakers rejected SB 677 by a narrow 4-3 margin, citing concerns over the effectiveness and consequences of past YIMBY legislation.

The split decision reflects growing tensions within the pro-housing coalition. On one hand, legislators are facing pressure to deliver transformative housing solutions amid soaring costs and climate urgency. On the other, they are increasingly confronted by constituents — and fellow lawmakers — who express frustration over perceived gaps between the promises of YIMBY reforms and their on-the-ground results.

“Californians are demanding bold, radical changes right now to address a generational affordability crisis.” – Senator Scott Wiener

SB 79, dubbed the “Abundant & Affordable Homes Near Transit Act,” would establish mandatory zoning standards around train stations and bus rapid transit (BRT) stops. It would eliminate local prohibitions on mid-rise multifamily housing within close proximity to public transportation, while also streamlining the approval process for qualifying projects under the state’s existing streamlining pathways, including SB 35 and SB 423.

The bill also grants transit agencies the ability to develop high-density housing on land they already own — a strategy modeled after successful systems in Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong, where such development helps financially sustain transit systems.

Wiener framed the passage of SB 79 as a turning point in California’s effort to align land use, affordability, and climate policy.

“We’re making it legal to build homes where people want to live — near jobs and transit,” he said. “SB 79 is a game changer. It addresses our housing shortage and helps save our public transportation systems.”

“The weirdest part of my entire career in climate activism has been the refusal of major climate donors and groups to engage on housing and transportation.” – Matthew Lewis

Supporters of SB 79, including Streets for All, California YIMBY, Greenbelt Alliance, and the Bay Area Council, say the bill could reshape the landscape of California’s cities. Despite major investments in transit, much of the land near stations remains zoned exclusively for single-family homes. Advocates argue that this mismatch contributes to high housing prices, declining ridership, and rising emissions from car dependency.

Housing experts and climate advocates also hailed the bill as a long-overdue reform. Matthew Lewis, a longtime environmental organizer, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The weirdest part of my entire career in climate activism has been the refusal of major climate donors and groups to engage on housing and transportation — the largest sources of pollution in the U.S.”

But the defeat of SB 677 cast a shadow over that momentum. That bill was designed to strengthen SB 9 and SB 423 — two of California’s cornerstone housing laws — by closing loopholes, preventing local governments and homeowners associations from subverting state law, and streamlining local permitting processes. Among its many provisions, SB 677 would have prevented HOAs and CC&Rs from banning duplexes allowed under SB 9, shortened the reassessment timelines for jurisdictions failing to meet their affordable housing targets, and made it harder for localities to use environmental objections to block housing.

Wiener expressed disappointment but remained optimistic: “While I’m disappointed the Committee did not advance SB 677 — an important bill to ensure our housing streamlining laws are as effective as they can be — the passage of SB 79 is a game changer.”

Some observers were more blunt. UC law professor Chris Elmendorf criticized the decision to split the bills: “SB 677 mirrors the one California housing intervention that’s demonstrably effective: the ADU law. Killing it makes no sense.”

The committee’s skepticism appeared to be less about the bill’s content than a broader discomfort with the trajectory of YIMBY policy. Jeremy B. White of Politico summed up the political maneuvering by noting that Wiener “officially rolls Wahab” — a reference to committee dynamics and shifting alliances that helped secure SB 79’s passage, while leaving SB 677 to fall.

The vote also revealed deeper philosophical divides. Supporters of SB 677 argue that the bill would have cleared away bureaucratic obstacles, empowered more small-scale developers, and enabled thousands of new homes. Critics, however, questioned whether previous streamlining efforts had delivered enough affordable housing or had simply fueled speculative development.

The stakes are high. California’s housing shortage remains one of the worst in the nation, with sky-high costs pushing residents out of the state and deepening inequality. The state’s climate goals also hang in the balance, as car dependency remains entrenched in large part due to exclusionary zoning near transit.

Wiener, in his post-hearing remarks, warned that resistance to reform only perpetuates the failed status quo. “Californians are demanding bold, radical changes right now to address a generational affordability crisis. Opponents of more homes are not offering real solutions — just vague appeals to hypothetical alternatives while ignoring actual opportunities.”

With SB 79 now headed to the Senate Local Government Committee, Wiener signaled he is open to continuing negotiations on SB 677. “My door remains open to work with any and all stakeholders who wish to address our affordability crisis — the democratic process often makes bills better.”

As the 2025 legislative season continues, the fate of housing reform remains uncertain. The success of SB 79 may embolden future efforts to confront restrictive zoning head-on, but the fate of SB 677 shows that streamlining remains a politically fraught battleground — even among those who say they want more housing.

