Op-Ed | Davis Free Speech Threatened

By Alan “Lorax” Hirsch – ahirsch@dcn.org

Community and political groups have been removed from their longstanding tabling location along the C Street sidewalk at the Davis Farmers Market and relegated to an isolated, unshaded section of Central Park. The change, made without input from any community organizations, took effect on April 22, 2025. Groups immediately expressed concerns that the new location would see little foot traffic, making their outreach efforts ineffective. Despite these objections, City Manager Mike Webb urged the 30+ volunteers who regularly table to “just give [the market manager’s idea] a try.”

Related Vanguard Article: “Farmers Market Forgets It Is About Community”

The results from the first week of this so-called experiment are in: failure.

At 11 a.m. — peak shopping time — only three people were seen visiting the seven community tables that had set up in the new location, an unshaded and unpaved area of the park near B Street. Shoppers using wheelchairs and families with strollers told organizers the area was no longer accessible. The number of tabling groups was also cut in half: just seven participated, compared to an average of 14 per week the previous month. Volunteers say there’s no point in showing up if no one is coming by.

This outcome is especially striking, given that the city-sponsored César Chávez Day event on April 26 — with music and tables nearby — should have increased traffic in the area. On a typical Saturday without such an event, foot traffic is expected to be even worse. The new location also intrudes on the children’s play area, making it a poor fit for tabling activity.

I’ve passed out flyers and lawn signs at the old C Street location for years. My logs show I would routinely distribute 60–120 flyers and 30–50 lawn signs in a single Saturday morning — reaching 300–500 people. The contrast is stark. The photo at left shows crowds at the old site in October 2016, where you can see the head of a Hillary Clinton cutout at the Davis Democratic table in the background.

City Claims Free Speech Rights Were Leased Away to Market, Inc.

City officials have claimed in emails that they bear no responsibility for free speech rights in Central Park or along the C Street sidewalk — because those spaces have been leased to the Davis Farmers Market Alliance, Inc. for 30 years in a no-bid contract. According to this logic, public speech is now regulated by a private entity. Yet the city still polices the park, regulates alcohol consumption on-site, and defines in municipal code the types of individuals who should sit on the Market, Inc. board. These inconsistencies raise serious questions about whether the city has truly relinquished all authority — or if it is simply passing the buck.

More troubling is the silence from the City Council. Why aren’t councilmembers standing up for small community groups that rely on access to the market to reach the public? The Davis Farmers Market Alliance board is self-perpetuating and entirely unaccountable to voters. With 26 years left on its lease, the city claims it has no leverage — an assertion that many believe won’t hold up in court.

Community members are now organizing to speak at the Tuesday, May 6, City Council meeting. Residents are encouraged to submit comments by email or voicemail:

citycouncilmembers@cityofdavis.org

Meanwhile, the Farmers Market board does not publish agendas or meeting minutes, announce its meetings, share financial reports, or provide a public-facing email for input. With no transparency and no public oversight, it’s no wonder many feel that community access to Davis’s most public gathering place is slipping away.

Categories:

Tags: