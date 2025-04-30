Yolo County Activists Rally on May Day for Economic Justice and Immigrant Rights

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Grassroots organizers and labor unions are preparing to mobilize across Yolo County on May 1 as part of the “MayDay Strong” National Day of Action. Events are scheduled in Davis, Woodland, and West Sacramento, where demonstrators will call for economic justice, immigrant rights, and the protection of democracy.

Hundreds are expected to participate in the coordinated actions, which will include a downtown march in Davis, a rally in Woodland, and a demonstration in West Sacramento.

Davis: The march begins at 5 p.m. in Central Park. Marchers will gather near the park wall and walk through downtown before returning to the park. Participating groups include Indivisible Yolo, Sister District Yolo, Democratic Socialists of America (Yolo), Davis College Democrats, American Federation of Teachers – UC Davis, and the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, Sacramento chapter.

Woodland: A rally will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Yolo County Courthouse on Main Street at 6th Street.

West Sacramento: A demonstration is planned for 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Park Boulevard and Jefferson.

Organizers describe May Day as a time to honor labor’s historical struggles and achievements, tracing the holiday back to the U.S. union movement of the 1880s. This year, they say, the stakes are higher than ever.

“In 2025, Trump and his billionaire profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself,” the press release reads. “We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes.”

In addition to economic justice, protestors are calling attention to immigration policies under the Trump administration, including the case of union member Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, who remains detained in El Salvador despite court orders for his return.

“We’re declaring a ‘MayDay’—our country is in distress,” the release states. “We are rising to heed the call.”

