UC Davis students denounce administration’s actions, call for reinstatement of suspended student government (Updated with UCD Response)

Law Student Association suspended after endorsing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

A press conference, held Monday morning on the UC Davis campus, with law students, members of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG), the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Sacramento Valley and Central California (CAIR-SV/CC), and allied student groups coming together to denounce the administration’s actions and call for full reinstatement of LSA.

The press conference was in response to a move by the law school to suspend its student government—the Law Student Association (LSA)—after its members passed a resolution endorsing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The suspension, which removes LSA’s recognition and control over student funds, was announced on the first day of spring break, triggering swift backlash from civil rights organizations, legal advocacy groups, students, and alumni.

At the center of the controversy is a democratically adopted constitutional amendment passed by LSA on February 28, 2025. The amendment prohibits the use of mandatory student fees to fund corporations complicit in Israeli military actions in Gaza—where an estimated 180,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict escalated in 2023—as well as speakers representing the Israeli government or universities, or any of the law firms that have rescinded job offers from students who participated in pro-Palestinian activism.

In response, Dean Jessica Berg and Chancellor Gary May stripped the student government of its official status and suspended its governing authority, a move widely decried by legal observers and civil rights advocates as an unconstitutional suppression of student expression.

“Silencing them is not just wrong. It is complicity in crimes against humanity.” – Reshad Noorzay, Executive Director of CAIR-SV/CC

“This is a textbook case of repression,” said Reshad Noorzay, Executive Director of CAIR-SV/CC. “A student government voted to stand against genocide, and UC Davis responded by silencing them. Dean Berg and Chancellor May are punishing ethical leadership to appease political pressure.”

Noorzay went on to condemn what he described as a disturbing national trend of crackdowns on Palestinian advocacy in higher education, citing arrests, deportations, and visa revocations across the country—including twelve revoked international student visas at UC Davis under the current administration.

“The students who are speaking out against genocide are demonstrating profound courage and humanity in the face of global silence and complicity,” he said. “Silencing them is not just wrong. It is complicity in crimes against humanity.”

The National Lawyers Guild chapter at King Hall was central to the drafting and passage of the BDS amendment. A representative from NLG, second-year law student Shaan Sulur, noted the irony of a law school named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. engaging in what he called “an extreme retaliatory response.”

“The UC Davis administration claims that LSA violated viewpoint neutrality,” Sulur said, “but what they’ve actually done is restrict democratic participation and student control of fees. They’re not protecting students. They’re punishing them.”

Student leaders and advocates also pointed to a glaring conflict of interest involving Chancellor Gary May. As of February 2024, May holds $1.4 million in shares of Leidos, a U.S. weapons contractor with military contracts in both Israel and the United States. He has served on the company’s board, where he earned over $280,000 in 2015 alone. “A chancellor profiting from war cannot claim neutrality in this matter,” Sulur stated.

Multiple speakers noted that this conflict undermines the university’s moral authority, especially when it chooses to dissolve a student government rather than engage in open dialogue. “This is not about neutrality,” said a representative from the Davis Graduate Medical, Veterinary, and Law for Palestine Coalition. “This is about maintaining economic and political relationships with institutions profiting from genocide.”

“A student government voted to stand against genocide, and UC Davis responded by silencing them.” – Reshad Noorzay, Executive Director of CAIR-SV/CC

The press conference also highlighted what speakers described as a broader campaign of surveillance, harassment, and repression against pro-Palestinian students across UC Davis campuses. Speakers from Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the medical school, and the veterinary school recounted a pattern of discriminatory treatment, intimidation by faculty, censorship of vigils and teach-ins, and administrative inaction in the face of death threats and doxing campaigns.

“UC Davis has allowed far-right agitators onto campus in the name of free speech,” said one undergraduate SJP organizer. “But when Palestinians ask the university to divest from genocide, they’re told to be silent. That’s not neutrality. That’s complicity.”

The Veterinary School, in particular, came under criticism for maintaining a student exchange program with Hebrew University in occupied East Jerusalem, despite repeated student demands to end the partnership. Students described retaliation, emotional trauma, and alienation experienced by Palestinian and Arab students trying to organize against the university’s connections to Israeli institutions.

“It’s clear the administration only values free speech when it aligns with power,” one graduate student speaker said. “If they can dissolve the LSA today, what will they do to us tomorrow?”

The condemnation has extended beyond current students. At the press conference, alumna Patty Fong, a former prosecutor with the Yolo County DA’s office and 1986 King Hall graduate, delivered a powerful rebuke.

“This is not the King Hall we knew,” she said. “We protested apartheid South Africa in the 1980s. Now our students are protesting genocide in Gaza—and they’re being punished for it.”

“This is a textbook case of repression.” – Reshad Noorzay, Executive Director of CAIR-SV/CC

Fong, who helped commission the Martin Luther King Jr. terracotta statue that sits in the law school, pledged to withhold all financial and professional support from the institution. “We will not participate in mentorships, panels, or recruitment. We will not donate. We will not lend our credibility to an institution that silences its students in order to appease war profiteers and political opportunists.”

Other alumni echoed her call for an alumni boycott, and pledged to discourage prospective students from applying to King Hall until the LSA is reinstated with full authority and funding.

The administration’s justification hinges on a UC policy requiring student governments to distribute funds on a “viewpoint neutral basis.” But LSA members argue that refusing to fund speakers or companies complicit in human rights violations is not discrimination—it is conscience.

“The idea that opposing genocide is just a ‘viewpoint’ is deeply cynical,” said one anonymous LSA board member. “Our student fees should not be weaponized against our own values. And now we’re expected to continue providing free labor as student leaders, even though we’ve been stripped of any power to actually govern.”

In a closed-door message to students, Dean Berg informed the board that while LSA was suspended, its members would still be expected to fulfill administrative duties without decision-making authority. That move, students argue, is both coercive and exploitative.

Chancellor May’s March email to the entire UC Davis campus hinted at federal funding threats from the Trump administration in the same breath as he condemned student-led protests. Multiple students described the message as chilling, especially given the backdrop of deportations and criminal investigations targeting student activists.

“This is McCarthyism 2.0,” one undergraduate speaker said. “Except this time, it’s targeting Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims who dare to speak out against genocide.”

The coalition of students, civil rights groups, and alumni delivered a united demand: immediate reinstatement of the Law Student Association, restoration of its governing authority and funds, and a formal commitment by UC Davis to protect student free speech and political advocacy—including advocacy for Palestinian liberation.

They also called for the university to end its partnerships with weapons manufacturers and Israeli institutions complicit in human rights violations, and for an independent investigation into Chancellor May’s financial ties to Leidos.

As the press conference concluded, student leaders pledged to escalate their campaign and promised that administrative intimidation would not silence them.

“Our generation is watching a genocide in real time,” one student said. “And instead of helping us stop it, UC Davis is trying to stop us. But we won’t be silenced. Not now. Not ever.”

University Defends Suspension of LSA, Citing Policy Violations

In the wake of widespread criticism over its suspension of the UC Davis Law Student Association (LSA), the university released two documents defending its actions: a March 24 official statement and an April 1 FAQ issued by the law school administration. The documents argue that the LSA’s passage of a Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) resolution violated University of California policy, which requires student governments to allocate funds on a “viewpoint-neutral basis.”

According to the administration, the LSA’s amendment barred funding for events or groups connected to Israel and for law firms that rescinded job offers from pro-Palestine students. Because these restrictions were based on political viewpoints, the university claims, they ran afoul of UC’s policy framework. The Chancellor’s decision suspended the LSA’s recognition and transferred control of student funds to the Law School’s Office for Student Affairs.

“The university cannot allow disregard or violation of state or federal law and university policy,” the March 24 statement read. The administration also denied that this action suppresses student free speech, stating that while student governments can take political positions, they cannot restrict public funds based on ideology.

But critics say the university’s response sidesteps the real issue: that students took a principled, democratic stand against genocide, and the administration retaliated. “This is not about viewpoint neutrality—it’s about punishing students for taking a moral position that challenges the political status quo,” said one National Lawyers Guild representative.

The FAQ further attempted to reassure students that the LSA had not been permanently dissolved and that student services would continue uninterrupted. But for many students and alumni, these gestures ring hollow. As one LSA member put it: “The administration wants us to perform the labor of student government without any actual governance power.”

Legal experts and advocacy organizations argue that this is part of a growing pattern across U.S. campuses: university leaders invoking bureaucratic technicalities to silence criticism of Israel, particularly when it comes from students of color, Muslims, and Palestinians. While the university emphasizes its opposition to antisemitism, critics say it is conflating anti-Zionist political expression with hate speech, further endangering vulnerable students.

The suspension has also reignited debate about conflicts of interest, with critics noting that Chancellor Gary May sits on the board of weapons contractor Leidos, which profits from U.S. and Israeli military operations. For students and civil rights advocates, this context cannot be divorced from the administration’s heavy-handed response.

What began as a campus-level vote to avoid financially supporting war profiteering has now sparked a national controversy about speech, power, and complicity. Whether UC Davis will revisit its decision remains to be seen—but students have made it clear they will not be silenced.

Categories:

Tags: