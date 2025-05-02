Federal Education Cuts Threaten Special Education Enforcement

IDAHO – The U.S. Department of Education is often a “last resort” for parents seeking support for children with special needs, particularly when state and local systems fail. But according to a new investigative report by ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network, that crucial federal safeguard is now at risk—undermined by staff reductions, regulatory rollbacks, and a broader political agenda initiated under the Trump administration.

ProPublica highlights that in 2022, an estimated 1.8 million students with disabilities were not receiving the services to which they were legally entitled through public schools. The problem persisted into 2023, when a federal agency ordered Idaho to provide students with learning disabilities access to special education programs—and to “stop blocking” services they are entitled to under federal law.

The investigation notes that under the Trump administration, the Department of Education saw significant neglect. ProPublica reports that only about 20% of school districts were found to be in compliance with federal disability law. As a result, federal officials had to intervene, even demanding that states halt delays in services for infants and toddlers with disabilities.

Advocates and parents now fear that if enforcement is left solely to the states, there will be inadequate oversight and accountability, leading to widespread neglect of students’ rights. “Federal oversight has been critical,” ProPublica writes, especially for families who have spent years pushing for access to disability services that states often deny or delay.

ProPublica cites the example of Idaho’s superintendent of public instruction, Debbie Critchfield, who acknowledged the need to end these delays—but also suggested that resolving the issue would require congressional action. The article also underscores a longstanding federal failure: although the government is supposed to cover 40% of each state’s special education costs under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), it has consistently fallen short.

Shortly after the Department of Education increased pressure on Idaho to meet its obligations, significant layoffs occurred within the department, according to ProPublica. These included attorneys who worked on special education compliance. Former department employees warned that these staff cuts would severely hinder oversight and delay or halt complex cases.

Gregg Corr, director of the Office of Special Education Programs, told ProPublica that losing attorneys will make it more difficult to pursue investigations and interpret rapidly evolving legal frameworks. Without this expertise, states may not be held accountable, and families may have no effective federal recourse.

One such family was that of Ashley Brittain, a lawyer and mother of a child with dyslexia. Brittain found that Idaho had refused to recognize certain learning disabilities and declined to act even when she argued that the law was being broken. In 2022, she escalated the issue to the federal Office of Special Education Programs, citing then-Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s unwillingness to even “entertain a conversation.” That federal complaint triggered a formal investigation and led to changes within Idaho’s special education practices.

ProPublica explains that under IDEA, the Department of Education is responsible for conducting annual reviews of each state’s compliance. While complaints like Brittain’s can prompt those reviews, staffing shortages now threaten the department’s ability to investigate such cases thoroughly. Idaho, for instance, had reportedly been out of compliance with federal law for over a decade by the time Brittain’s complaint was finally addressed.

The article also details how regulatory enforcement has been weakened. While former Trump appointee Linda McMahon—incorrectly listed in the article as U.S. Education Secretary—was tasked with downsizing the agency, the administration instead focused on cutting regulations rather than funding. ProPublica notes that these cuts have weakened oversight capacity, effectively shifting the burden of enforcement onto under-resourced state systems.

Superintendent Critchfield echoed that concern, arguing that excessive federal regulations are consuming time and resources that should be spent directly on helping students. She warned that the loss of federal support could leave states struggling to meet their legal obligations.

ProPublica concludes by noting that a major accountability report is expected in June 2025, which will assess how states are performing under IDEA. The effects of recent staffing cuts within the Department of Education may be reflected in those results, offering a clearer picture of whether states are fulfilling their responsibilities—or whether federal inaction is allowing longstanding neglect to continue.

