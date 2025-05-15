Detective Testifies in Dominguez Murder Trial

WOODLAND, CA – In the second week of the trial for Carlos Reales Dominguez, a former UC Davis student accused of a 2023 stabbing spree in Davis, testimony resumed Wednesday before Judge Samuel T. McAdam at Yolo County Superior Court.

On the stand were Detective Derek Russell, Detective Nicholas Russell, Digital Forensic Analyst Christopher Kumata, Sergeant Stephen Ramos, and UC Davis System Security Director Geff Rott.

Dominguez faces two felony counts of murder, one felony count of attempted murder, three enhancements for use of a deadly weapon, an enhancement for infliction of great bodily injury, an enhancement for special circumstances involving multiple murders, and an enhancement for a prior felony conviction.

The Vanguard has been closely following the case, including earlier testimony from forensic experts who discussed DNA evidence, photographs taken from Dominguez’s home, and search procedures.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Paul De Moura began Wednesday’s proceedings by calling Detective Derek Russell to the stand. Russell testified he has been a peace officer since 2008 and a detective since 2017, currently working in a unit focused on narcotics-related crimes. At the time of the incident, he was part of a five-person team attempting to identify the suspect.

Using a satellite map submitted by the prosecution, Detective Russell recounted his movements on the night of May 1, 2023. He described the scene as dark and rainy, with numerous frantic individuals flagging down officers for help. The prosecution played Russell’s body camera footage, in which he stated someone in a nearby tent had been stabbed.

Russell testified that he remembered what victim Kimberlee Guillory was wearing that night—sweatpants and a sweater. He identified her clothing in court, shown to the jury. Although a perimeter had been set up after the incident, Russell confirmed there were still potential escape routes, and the accused was not apprehended that night.

During cross-examination, Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson confirmed with Detective Russell that he arrived in an unmarked vehicle with Sergeant Ellsworth and asked whether he had spoken to Isaac Cheeseman. Russell confirmed both the interaction and that he had viewed a cellphone video depicting Khalid Sadiki being chased and questioned. In the video, Sadiki identified himself and said he had just gotten off work at Steve’s Pizza. Russell confirmed he had cleared Sadiki of involvement after a phone interview and had summarized it in a written report.

On redirect, DDA De Moura asked Russell about the time-stamp system used during dispatch calls. Re-cross by DPD Hutchinson focused on Cheeseman’s statement that he had seen someone loitering near the tent before the stabbing and was then chasing that individual—an early lead prioritized in the investigation.

Detective Nicholas Russell from the Sacramento Police Department testified next. He was called in to assist with surveillance video collection in Davis. DDA Frits P. Van Der Hoek confirmed the accuracy of time stamps on the video footage Nicholas Russell retrieved after meeting with the property manager. Having no further connection to the case or knowledge of Davis, he was excused.

Digital Forensic Analyst Christopher Kumata was then recalled. He confirmed that a note titled “Knife in my hand” was found on Dominguez’s phone, created on April 6, 2022. DDA De Moura also referenced follow-up on a prior text message conversation. DPD Hutchinson objected, citing discovery violations, prompting a sidebar. Judge McAdam warned, “Watch your approach.”

Kumata confirmed the text message time stamps were accurate and explained database information showing the phone’s last touchscreen activity was on May 2 at 10:10 a.m. During cross-examination, Hutchinson highlighted that the note was created more than a year before David Breaux’s body was discovered.

Sergeant Stephen Ramos testified next, describing his involvement with surveillance camera footage in the Guillory investigation. He reviewed a series of videos and traced locations using a satellite map. Ramos identified Dominguez in the footage and confirmed his presence in the courtroom. The videos included surveillance from Illusions Smoke Shop, Davis Glass, the SPCA Thrift Store, and ACE Hardware.

Court recessed and resumed at 1:30 p.m. with testimony from UC Davis Security Director Geff Rott. He explained that campus cameras are used for emergency response and incident documentation. Using a satellite map and photographs, Rott traced the bike path starting at 2nd and A Streets. When shown surveillance of an individual on a bike, Rott stated the person appeared to be using both feet. DDA Van Der Hoek asked whether the individual appeared to be using both feet normally, but DPD Hutchinson objected, and the objection was sustained.

Additional footage from around Young Hall, the Aggie Store loading dock, and the MU student area was played. On cross-examination, Hutchinson confirmed with Rott the accuracy of time and date on the videos. Hutchinson clarified that although Rott had reviewed only select cameras, he confirmed that all cameras on campus were functioning accurately.

Hutchinson referenced footage of a UCD security van driving past an individual near the MU ATMs and asked whether the driver would have seen the individual. Rott answered, “Potentially.” Rott also testified that the university only retains video footage for 30 days due to storage and budget constraints.

On redirect, Van Der Hoek asked about footage showing the individual going behind a tree, prompting another sustained objection. Rott testified that the person was not visible behind the tree but reappeared afterward.

Sergeant Ramos returned to the stand. He reviewed SPCA Thrift Store surveillance and mapped movement using timestamps. When asked to identify Dominguez in the footage, Ramos said, “I can’t look at this and say this is Mr. Dominguez in this video,” though he noted the clothing and footwear were consistent with earlier images of Dominguez.

Following a brief recess, questioning resumed. Ramos was asked why there was a five-minute delay between footage from H Street and G Street. He speculated that the delay might be due to slower biking or detouring through a parking lot. Van Der Hoek mentioned Dominguez might have been injured, and Ramos confirmed that possibility.

Judge McAdam noted an earlier objection discussed in sidebar regarding footage from Helmus; the objection was overruled. Prosecutors used additional footage to trace movement via satellite map. Footage from Mainstage was also played, showing an individual on a bike interacting with another person.

DPD Hutchinson’s cross-examination shifted to Ramos’s professional history. Ramos said he has served as a police officer for 22 years and as a sergeant for six. Hutchinson asked about his 2021 demotion from sergeant to officer, suggesting it was related to incorrect information in a report. Ramos said it stemmed from a use-of-force incident involving a police K9. He confirmed that his then-wife, now an officer, gave the K9 command and that he failed to intervene. He did not write a report on the incident and confirmed that the subject of the K9 deployment was his wife’s target.

Asked again why he was demoted, Ramos said, “I was a supervisor. Not sure what you’re asking exactly.” He confirmed that failure to intercede was one cited reason.

Ramos stated he was a detective at the time of Dominguez’s arrest. He confirmed viewing FBI-supplied cellphone video but did not recall which agent shared it. Hutchinson cited Ramos’s May 2, 2023, report clearing Khalid Sadiki of involvement in the stabbings, written about three hours after Guillory’s stabbing occurred around 11:45 p.m. Ramos said that time reflected when he began interviews.

Hutchinson asked whether Ramos was aware that Cheeseman had made false public claims about the accused being seen 2.5 hours prior to the stabbing. Ramos confirmed awareness. When asked if the police should have clarified this to the media to avoid witness contamination, Ramos responded, “That’s not my place.”

Hutchinson cited Exhibit A and footage showing Dominguez traveling through 2nd and G Streets. Ramos estimated the timing around 11 p.m. Hutchinson noted that the footage then showed the individual turn north on H Street before disappearing from view. Ramos agreed that if that route was taken, the person would have passed the glass shop.

Judge McAdam ordered Sergeant Ramos to return the following day for continued cross-examination.

The jury trial will reconvene on May 15 at 9:30 a.m., with Friday’s hearing scheduled to conclude by 3 p.m.

