League of Women Voters Hosts Public Interview with Rep. Mike Thompson

The League of Women Voters Yolo County will host and moderate a public interview with U.S. Representative Mike Thompson on Friday, May 30, at the Woodland Community and Senior Center at 2001 East Street, Woodland, CA 95776 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Congressman Mike Thompson represents California’s 4th Congressional District. The district includes all of Napa and Lake Counties and parts of Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo Counties. He was first elected in 1998. Prior to serving in Congress, Rep. Thompson represented California’s 2nd District in the California State Senate where he chaired the powerful Budget Committee.

Our League interviewer will ask Rep. Thompson nonpartisan questions prepared by League representatives. Written audience questions will also be accepted during the event. Please note that questions will be reviewed in advance to ensure they follow LWV guidelines.

Discussion will focus on how the current administration’s actions are affecting our district and nation, and the work Rep. Thompson is doing in response.

Thompson was also involved in a Town Hall earlier in the year, along with state Senator Christopher Cabaldon and Assemblywoman Cecila Aguiar-Curry, where he spoke with constituents about the recent Executive Orders and the Department of Government Efficiency actions. Community members were given an opportunity to share their experiences regarding the local impacts of these orders and actions.”

Registration is not required, but you can sign up at EventBrite here: https://bit.ly/LWVYCMT

Woodland TV will also livestream the event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGopnyVgF2U

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, grassroots, national organization, dedicated to local voter education and empowering citizens to shape better communities for more than 100 years.

