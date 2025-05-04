California Lawyers Vow to Uphold Constitution and Ensure Fair Representation

Assemblymember Ash Kalra introduces Racial Justice Act in March 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA – On Thursday, Assemblymember Ash Kalra and Senator Tom Umberg—chairs of the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees, respectively—voiced their support for attorneys participating in the National Law Day of Action, observed across the United States.

According to a press release from Assemblymember Kalra, Law Day “honors the rule of law in a free society” and is recognized throughout the month of May. First established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958, it has become a key observance in American legal culture.

“As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Judiciary and a former public defender, I am proud to stand in solidarity with so many legal professionals on National Law Day of Action,” Kalra stated.

Kalra praised attorneys for upholding their sworn oaths to the Constitution and for representing their clients’ interests, regardless of the nature of those interests. He emphasized the importance of providing “fair, passionate, and professional legal representation” for all.

He also called on California attorneys to “reaffirm their oaths” and reflect on their purpose in joining the legal profession—“to represent those who need an advocate in their corner when facing tough times.”

Kalra concluded with a warning about “growing tyranny,” urging members of the legal community to “band together… to ensure that the rule of law and the provision of equitable justice will prevail.”

Senator Umberg also expressed support for Law Day in the joint press release, citing its historical significance: “Law Day…has been celebrated by the country, courts, schools, youth groups, community organizations, and law schools for over 60 years.”

However, Umberg stressed that the rule of law is now under serious threat, stating, “This unprecedented attack on our nation’s legal institutions—judges and law firms alike—should concern every single American.”

Calling the current moment “the most profound constitutional crisis of our generation,” Umberg urged a recommitment to the principles of checks and balances. He concluded that Law Day should serve to “honor those who work to uphold the rule of law.”

