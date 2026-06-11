Palantir Isn’t Investing in Your Future. It’s Investing in Your Surveillance.

The billboard’s the color of a deep bruise. It’s planted on a street in Youngstown where the city gave up on the sidewalks a decade ago. The letters are white, sterile, clean. “America’s future is here, Youngstown, Ohio.” It’s not a promise. It’s a threat.

Palantir put it there. The data-mining company founded by Peter Thiel, the billionaire who believes democracy’s incompatible with freedom. The company named after the all-seeing stone in The Lord of the Rings. The company that helped the CIA track down people to kill. The company that built platforms for ICE to find and deport immigrants. The company that sells predictive policing software to departments that systematically over-police Black neighborhoods.

And now it’s selling the future to the people it helped impoverish.

They call it outreach. They call it investment. They call it partnership.

Let’s call it what it is: Community Watch.

That’s my term for it. Not theirs. They’d never be that blunt.

Because “Community Watch” is just the soft shell for what it really is: Black and Brown Watch. It’s the digital stop-and-frisk. It’s the algorithm deciding which kid gets a second chance and which kid gets a permanent record before he’s old enough to drive.

They say they want to “lift communities up.” This is the language of philanthropy. This is the language of the savior. It’s a lie. You don’t lift a community up by watching it. You don’t lift a community up by mining its data, by mapping its movements, by predicting its crimes before they happen based on where its people live and what they look like. You cage a community. You label it. You pre-judge it. You condemn it with code.

This isn’t speculation. It’s their business model. Palantir’s Gotham platform is used by the LAPD. An audit found its predictive policing tools targeted Black and Latino neighborhoods at vastly higher rates, perpetuating the very cycles of over-policing and mass incarceration it claimed to solve. Their FALCON platform was built for ICE. It was used to facilitate raids, track families, and manage a deportation machine that ripped parents from children in the night. This isn’t ancient history. This is their current product catalog.

So why the billboard in Youngstown? Why the billboard in Camden? Why the billboard in any neighborhood where the median income’s lower than the price of their software license?

Because the data’s better there.

Poverty creates a richer surveillance landscape. Desperation creates clearer patterns. When you’re poor, your life’s a series of transactional data points. Your EBT card swipes. Your utility payments. Your payday loan applications. Your public bus route. Your court dates. Your probation check-ins. Your social media posts from the library’s free WiFi. Your life’s already being watched. Palantir isn’t offering a service. It’s advertising the fact that it’s the company that will now own the watching.

They’re not building a future for Youngstown. They’re building a digital plantation. They’re offering to fence the yard and then charge you rent for the space inside the fence. The product is you. Your behavior. Your movements. Your risks. Your potential. Packaged, analyzed, and sold back to the police, the banks, the landlords, the employers who already think you’re a problem.

This is the new redlining. Not with maps and pencils, but with algorithms and servers. The Community Watch is the digital version of the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation shading neighborhoods red. It doesn’t deny you a mortgage because you’re Black. It denies you a loan because an algorithm scored your neighborhood as “high risk” based on data harvested from your own community. It’s reinvestment redlining. They extract the data, process it elsewhere, and sell the “insights” to the very entities that drain the capital. The wealth leaves. The surveillance stays.

And the people they claim to help have no say in the code. There’s no community board overseeing the algorithm. There’s no vote on the predictive parameters. There’s a billboard. There’s a slick website. There’s a team of “outreach associates” who speak in the soft, vacant language of corporate DEI initiatives. And then there’s the code, written by engineers in Palo Alto or Colorado Springs, whose understanding of Youngstown is a cluster of geotagged data points on a dashboard.

The counter-argument’s already forming in the boardroom. We’re providing tools for safety. We’re creating jobs. We’re investing. A job scraping data for a surveillance platform isn’t a future. It’s a trap. It’s teaching a person to build the cage they’ll live in. The “investment” is the initial cost of setting up the panopticon. The return is the perpetual revenue stream of monitoring the captive population.

This is the sinister turn. This is where the “smart city” becomes the smart prison. Where “community safety” becomes community control. Where “lifting up” means installing the camera that watches you climb.

They’ll point to the shiny new computer lab in the community center. They’ll point to the scholarships for coding bootcamps. They’ll point to the press release about “bridging the digital divide.” The divide isn’t being bridged. It’s being weaponized. The tools aren’t for you. They’re for the management of you.

The future on that billboard is a future where your worth is your data. Your potential is your risk score. Your community is a cluster on a heat map. Your life is a series of permissions to be granted or denied by a system that learned everything about you while pretending to help.

You don’t lift a community by watching it.

You lift a community by funding its schools.

By guaranteeing its healthcare.

By paying its people a living wage.

By cleaning its water.

By repairing its streets.

You don’t lift a community by buying its trauma, processing it through an AI, and selling the resulting paranoia back to the police.

Palantir isn’t in Youngstown to build a future.

It’s there to mine the past.

To package the present.

And to sell a prediction: that nothing will ever change.

The billboard’s a bruise. And the future it’s selling is the ache that never goes away.

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