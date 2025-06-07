Op-Ed | Arizona Is Prosecuting Protective Parents While Shielding Corrupt Officials

A police officer commits perjury and fraud on the court. A judge ignores the law. A child is placed with her abuser. And the protective mother? She’s charged with a felony.

That’s my story—but it’s bigger than me.

I’m a mother being prosecuted for doing what any loving parent would do—protect my daughter, Brooklyn.

After surviving years of domestic abuse by Mesa SWAT Officer Shawn Freeman, I fled Arizona to keep our daughter safe. In court filings, Freeman admitted Brooklyn witnessed his violence—then used that to argue I should lose legal decision-making rights. Despite his own admissions he made under penalty of perjury, the Mesa Police Department publicly denies any domestic violence occurred.

Judge Charlene Jackson presided over our case and chose to issue rulings inconsistent with Arizona law, ignore critical evidence, refuse to follow procedures prescribed under the law and violate several canons of the Arizona Code of Judicial Conduct. She forced our innocent daughter to live with her/our abuser while taking her Mother away, the only parent she has ever known. Her decisions were not based on the facts but on a pattern of judicial misconduct. Judge Jackson has a deeply troubling record. More than 2,400 concerned citizens have signed a petition calling for her removal, citing patterns of misconduct, due process violations, and decisions that consistently place children in danger. Yet Arizona has refused to hold her accountable.

The custody orders in our case were procured through perjury, intentional misrepresentations, and fraud on the court—and issued by a judge with a documented history of violating the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Despite exhausting every legal avenue—submitting detailed evidence to the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct, launching a recall petition, and pleading with multiple state agencies for intervention—every watchdog turned its back. The Commission refused to investigate as the law requires, and other agencies simply ignored our complaints. When I then learned of dozens of other families who say Judge Jackson subjected them to the same courtroom cruelty, I had no choice but to go public. Rather than address her misconduct, Judge Jackson tried to silence me with a civil restraining order filed in her personal capacity, blocking my testimony before the Arizona Legislature and forfeiting any claim to judicial immunity. I will contest that order in court and prove she perjured herself. And instead of protecting Brooklyn, the state criminalized me with a felony charge for “custodial interference.” This is not an oversight; it is targeted retaliation against a mother exposing systemic corruption.

Brooklyn and I are not only victims of one man’s violence. We are victims of a broken system—one that punishes protective parents, shields corrupt officials, and ignores the safety of children.

We are far from alone. Across Arizona, countless families are enduring the same nightmare. Protective parents silenced. Abusers rewarded. Judges and officers shielded from scrutiny. Arizona’s Family Court system refuses to hold itself accountable, even when children’s lives are at risk.

Thankfully, some lawmakers are beginning to listen. The Arizona Senate’s Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, co-chaired by Senator Mark Finchem and Representative Rachel Keshel, is investigating these systemic failures. Their commitment to hearing from families like mine is a critical step forward. But hearings alone are not enough.

We urgently need legislation that mandates independent oversight of judicial conduct and family courts. If the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct continues to irresponsibly fail to hold judges accountable and do their job, we must defund it.

We need accountability. We need consequences. Judges like Charlene Jackson who violate their oath should not be allowed to remain on the bench. Officers who commit perjury should not wear a badge. No parent should have to choose between their child’s safety and their freedom.

This is not a custody dispute—it’s institutional child endangerment disguised as justice.

Citizens of Arizona are not safe with Judge Jackson on the bench or Officer Freeman—who lies under oath—still on the streets.

Arizona refuses to hold judges like Jackson accountable to protect our children. So parents like me are forced to do what the system won’t: protect our children ourselves.

