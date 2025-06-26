Environmentalists, Labor Groups Urge Halt to CEQA Rollback

Generated Image

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO — A broad coalition of environmental and labor leaders is urging the California Legislature to halt what they describe as a rushed and undemocratic effort to weaken the state’s foundational environmental law. The call comes as a new statewide poll released today shows overwhelming public support for the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and strong opposition to legislative attempts to scale it back.

The poll, commissioned by Neighborhoods First and conducted by FM3 Research, finds that 75 percent of California voters support CEQA, including 46 percent who say they “strongly support” it. Support cuts across party lines and demographic groups. Meanwhile, 66 percent of voters oppose AB 609, a bill that would eliminate key CEQA provisions such as community input and environmental review for infill housing projects.

“These numbers make it clear: CEQA is not a barrier, it’s a safeguard,” said Chris Hannan, president of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California. “Californians overwhelmingly support this law because it protects our air and water, ensures public input, and upholds labor standards. Lawmakers should stop trying to rush this bill through and respect the will of California voters.”

In addition to widespread opposition to AB 609, the poll found 70 percent of voters oppose reducing community input, 74 percent oppose bypassing environmental protections, and 70 percent oppose weakening workers’ ability to negotiate labor agreements.

The results arrive just as the Legislature is pushing forward both AB 609 and SB 607—measures backed by the Newsom administration that critics say amount to the most significant rollback of environmental protections in California history. Opponents argue these changes are being negotiated behind closed doors as part of a fast-tracked budget deal, bypassing the normal public hearing process.

“Why are state leaders rushing through the broadest rollback of environmental protections in the state’s history in private discussions with no public input?” asked Raquel Mason, Senior Legislative Manager with the California Environmental Justice Alliance. “Changes of this magnitude must include public input.”

Asha Sharma, State Policy Manager for the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, emphasized the stakes for frontline communities. “CEQA is often the only mechanism to ensure voices from already disproportionately pollution-burdened communities are heard. Gutting CEQA sacrifices people’s ability to make harmful projects less harmful and ensure more just outcomes for all.”

Environmental advocates have also raised concerns that undermining CEQA will do little to address the housing affordability crisis. “Dismantling California’s landmark environmental law in the 11th hour without considering public input is a grave mistake,” said Frances Tinney, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Gutting a law that requires transparency and public review of projects that can harm the environment—and doing it behind closed doors, no less—not only jeopardizes the environmental protections that keep our air, water, and wildlife safe, it will not solve the affordable housing crisis.”

Matt Baker, Statewide Policy Director of the Planning and Conservation League, echoed those concerns. “Side-stepping the legislative process in a fast-tracked budget deal that has had zero transparency—for such significant changes to the one law that gives our communities a voice in the planning decisions that affect them—is a disgrace to our democracy.”

The coalition is calling on lawmakers to pause any proposed CEQA rollbacks until the public has a meaningful opportunity to weigh in. According to the poll’s backers, the data demonstrates that Californians want to strengthen environmental protections—not quietly dismantle them.

The full poll results are available at Neighborhoods First California.

