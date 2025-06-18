COURT WATCH: Judge Reinstates $50K Bail, Orders Continued Detention in San Francisco Drug Case

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – A San Francisco judge on Monday reinstated a $50,000 bail but granted the prosecution’s motion to detain the accused, citing the large quantity of narcotics recovered and the individual’s history of drug use.

In an early morning hearing in Department 9, Judge Daniel Colfax ruled that no less restrictive alternatives were appropriate and said the reinstated bail effectively amounted to detention, noting the accused had not posted it previously.

Deputy District Attorney Eugene Fritz argued for continued detention based on newly surfaced surveillance footage that allegedly shows the accused wearing a backpack later found to contain drugs. The case had previously been dropped and refiled after that evidence emerged.

The incident occurred at Jefferson Square Park, where police from multiple agencies responded to what prosecutors described as a chaotic scene. Officer Roger Moore initially recovered only a satchel that the accused admitted was his. A subsequent search led to the discovery of a backpack containing 27 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, a scale, and baggies.

The backpack was not initially connected to the accused, but prosecutors now contend that body-worn camera footage shows him wearing it prior to being handcuffed. Fritz also referenced a jail phone call in which the accused allegedly said, “I just got to work at the park,” suggesting intent to distribute.

Public Defender Sylvia Nguyen opposed the detention motion, arguing that there was no identifying information inside the backpack linking it to her client. She pointed out that DNA was swabbed from the bag, but results have not yet been returned. Nguyen also highlighted that a long, dark strand of hair found on the drug packaging did not match her client.

Nguyen requested that the accused be referred to Assertive Case Management (ACM), a supportive treatment and supervision program. Judge Colfax agreed to make the referral but said there was no guarantee of release through that route.

The judge ultimately ordered detention without prejudice, concluding that the evidence supported the prosecution’s motion and that no less restrictive alternatives were available. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1.

