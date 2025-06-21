Yolobus Express Routes Ease Commute for State Employees to Sacramento

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — With the state’s Return-to-Office (RTO) mandate set to begin July 1, the Yolo Transportation District is promoting a slate of Yolobus Express Routes aimed at easing the transition for commuting state employees.

The routes offer fast, environmentally friendly alternatives for workers traveling from Davis and surrounding communities to downtown Sacramento. These services are intended to reduce traffic, parking demand, fuel costs, and carbon emissions, while offering convenience and flexibility for riders.

Yolobus is running three morning and three evening trips on each of the following express routes: Route 43 (Central Davis to Sacramento), Route 230 (West Davis to Sacramento), and Route 44 (South Davis to Sacramento). Route 45, which connects Woodland to Sacramento, operates one morning and one evening trip daily.

The system’s Intercity Route 42B is also available, with buses departing every 30 minutes from Davis to downtown Sacramento during morning hours and returning via Route 42A in the evenings on the same interval. Both routes operate from 5 a.m. to midnight, accommodating those with nontraditional work hours or flexible schedules.

“Yolobus Express Routes go a long way to reduce the stress of RTO,” said Yolo Transportation District Executive Director Autumn Bernstein. “By hopping onboard and relaxing during the commute rather than dealing with the hassles of traffic, parking, and high gas prices, state employees can enjoy a smoother transition. Plus, with fewer single-passenger commutes happening, our local air quality improves. It’s a win-win.”

For Sacramento residents who work at UC Davis, Express Route 43R offers a direct option with one morning trip to campus and one evening return trip.

Riders can purchase single-ride fares, monthly passes, and passes valid across both Yolobus and Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) networks. Additional route details and fare options are available at Yolobus.com.

YoloTD oversees public transit operations across the county and collaborates with regional partners to enhance mobility and sustainability throughout the region.

Categories:

Tags: