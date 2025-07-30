UC Davis Veterinary Technicians Demand Action Amid Staffing Crisis

Courtesy Photo

By Vanguard Staff

Davis, CA – Veterinary technicians at the UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Teaching Hospital (VMTH), ranked the number one veterinary hospital in the nation, rallied Tuesday to demand immediate action in response to what they describe as a critical staffing crisis that endangers animal patients and drives away experienced professionals.

Dozens of technicians, many represented by the union UPTE-CWA 9119, gathered outside the hospital holding signs that read, “Love Animals? Support Workers!” They called on university leadership to implement enforceable staffing ratios, raise wages to match market rates, and adopt stronger retention strategies.

“We love our patients—that’s why we’re here,” said LaShell Alpaugh, a registered veterinary technician in the Small Animal ICU. “But when you have two techs for more than 60 animals, things get missed, mistakes happen, and animals suffer. I’ve gone home crying more times than I can count. I’ve heard coworkers say, ‘we don’t bring our pets here’ —and that breaks my heart. UC Davis used to be the best. But now we’re losing techs to clinics that pay $15 more an hour, and even our benefits are on the chopping block. If we don’t offer the best care, pay, or staffing, what’s left? We just want to live up to our reputation as the #1 veterinary hospital—and we can’t do that without competitive wages, safe staffing, and respect.”

Technicians say VMTH, once viewed as the gold standard in veterinary care, is now struggling to compete with local emergency and specialty clinics offering significantly higher pay, sign-on bonuses, and improved working conditions. As a result, staffing shortages have led to ICU closures, emergency service turn-aways, and preventable patient deaths.

“We’ve reached this point because staffing at VMTH has fallen to crisis levels,” said Michelle Miller, a registered veterinary technician in the Small Animal ICU. “ICU has to close multiple times a week because there aren’t enough techs to handle cases safely. In recovery, one or two techs are often left with just 30 seconds per patient. I’ve seen animals decline or die because we simply couldn’t reach them in time. It’s heartbreaking for those of us who love these patients. It wasn’t always like this. Ten years ago this hospital used to be the best place to work—we’re here calling on UC to help us make it that way again.”

Workers emphasized that the hospital’s national reputation is at stake if the university does not act swiftly. The union warned that if UC Davis fails to resolve the staffing and retention issues, workers are prepared to escalate their efforts, including possible work stoppages.

