Wiener Blasts ‘Trump’s Masked Thugs’

California leaders accused the Trump administration of intimidation tactics after masked federal agents disrupted a redistricting press conference at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2025, according to CBS News.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were seen outside the event conducting what Chief Gregory Bovino described as “‘roving patrols’ in the area.” A source told NBC Los Angeles that the person arrested was a strawberry vendor working outside the museum.

The sudden appearance of agents in ski masks drew sharp condemnation. State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, issued one of the strongest rebukes. “Trump’s Border Patrol thugs showed up with ski masks,” Wiener said in a statement from his office. As CBS Los Angeles noted, Wiener tied the incident to his pending Senate Bill 627, the No Secret Police Act, which would bar law enforcement from wearing masks on duty except for health and safety reasons.

Gov. Gavin Newsom posted a video on social media showing the agents outside the museum, captioned: “BORDER PATROL HAS SHOWED UP AT OUR BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!” according to NBC Los Angeles. His office characterized the agents’ presence as political intimidation rather than a legitimate operation.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the action “a complete provocation” with no law enforcement purpose. “There was no reason in the world for them to come here,” Bass told reporters, as quoted by both CBS Los Angeles and NBC Los Angeles.

Border Patrol officials defended the move, with Bovino telling NBC Los Angeles, “Breaking the law is not coincidental,” when pressed about the timing and location of the arrest.

The strawberry vendor’s arrest, first reported by NBC Los Angeles, was at least the third high-profile immigration enforcement action in Los Angeles this month, following arrests near a high school and a courthouse documented by CBS Los Angeles.

As California advances its redistricting efforts, the confrontation underscores intensifying conflict between state and federal officials over immigration enforcement, a clash highlighted in coverage by all three main news outlets.

Categories:

Tags: