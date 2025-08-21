Federal Defender Funding Crisis Threatens Indigent Defendants’ Rights

WASHINGTON — The Criminal Justice Act (CJA) program officially ran out of money on July 3, 2025, leaving thousands of court-appointed attorneys and their support staff unpaid until the next fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, according to a recent article by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). The shortfall has raised alarms about the constitutional right to effective counsel and threatens to stall the federal court system. The freeze affects private lawyers, investigators, paralegals and interpreters who provide essential representation to indigent individuals, including those facing capital charges, DPIC reported.

The DPIC said the federal judiciary has requested $1.77 billion for defender services in fiscal year 2026, which includes $116 million to cover backlogged payments and an additional $12 million to meet increased demands following directives to resume death penalty prosecutions. But a competing House Republican proposal offers only $1.6 billion, a gap that could force the elimination of more than 600 defender positions nationwide, DPIC reported.

Judge Amy St. Eve, chair of the Judicial Conference’s budget committee, warned that the program’s collapse jeopardizes the three-legged balance of prosecution, defense and judiciary that underpins the U.S. legal system. Without adequate defense representation, she cautioned, “the system will absolutely break down,” according to DPIC. Panel attorneys are already reluctant to accept new cases, as the three-month payment delay marks the longest in the program’s history, U.S. Court officials said.

The funding freeze has particularly dire implications for capital cases, where those accused are constitutionally entitled to competent legal counsel under Gideon v. Wainwright, DPIC reported. Advocates fear prolonged delays or the inability to recruit experienced lawyers will compromise due process and lead to unfair trials.

As noted by the DPIC, the judiciary has urged Congress to approve emergency supplemental funding, but until then, the fate of indigent defendants remains uncertain.

