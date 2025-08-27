Opinion: Davis Has Finally Alleviated the Student Housing Crisis — For Now

Key points:
- Davis sees unusual sight of apartment signs advertising availability.
- Davis had under 1% vacancy rates for decades, now 7-10% rentals are vacant.
- UC Davis plans to house nearly half of Davis-based students in future.
This summer, if you drive through Davis, you see an unusual sight: signs on apartment buildings advertising the availability of units.
It wasn’t long ago that such signs were rare, if not non-existent. For decades, Davis routinely had vacancy rates of under 1 percent. Students would line up in January and February, some even sleeping overnight to get their names on a list.
I am not ready to say that the housing crisis in Davis is over. But data is beginning to show that these anecdotal observations are not wrong.
On Bill Buchanan’s Davisville show this week, Davis real estate broker and manager Kit Boschken said that between 7 and 10 percent of rentals in Davis are currently vacant, an unusually high number, especially in August. A few years ago, that number was under 1 percent.
Why is the rate this high now? Boschken pointed to several factors: the increase in student housing in recent years, changes in enrollment demand, rising inventory in the for-sale market, the Trump administration’s cuts in research funding that reduced local demand for rentals and commercial space, and even the draw of Midtown Sacramento for upper-division UC Davis students who only need to be on campus a couple of days per week.
Boschken predicted that rents will come down next year, though not drastically. “I think it’ll be a slow progression downward to a point,” she said. “I don’t think we’re going to go from $1,000 a bedroom to $700 a bedroom. It’s not going to be that big of a drop. But owners are going to have to be more realistic on what they want for rent, and are going to have to put some money into the properties.”
The Davisville discussion aligns with a recent UC Davis survey. About 4 percent of market-rate apartments in Davis were vacant in fall 2024, the highest since the university began publishing a blended vacancy rate in 2017. Rents increased only slightly, by a combined average of 1.6 percent.
The UC Davis Office of Student Housing and Dining Services noted that the increase follows a seven-year period in which the university added more than 6,260 new apartment and residence hall beds. The city of Davis also approved numerous student housing projects during that period.
Michael Sheehan, associate vice chancellor for housing, dining and divisional operations in Student Affairs, said the improvement “is a direct result of the planning, hard work and partnership with the city.”
The campus has met its 2023 target of 15,000 student beds under a 2018 memorandum of understanding with the city and county. This fall, UC Davis housed more than 15,000 students and their family members on campus, representing about 41 percent of Davis-based students. That’s up from 29 percent in 2016-17.
The university is not stopping there. UC Davis will break ground on the Segundo Infill Project this spring, adding 500 more beds by 2027, and it has begun planning for a new West Village apartment complex. The campus’ long-range development plan anticipates housing nearly half of Davis-based students in the coming years.
The turnaround is striking. Just two years ago, students were still forced to camp overnight in front of apartments in the cold, hoping to secure a lease for the following academic year. Lines stretched for hours, and many left empty-handed. Students testified before the city council in early 2023 about the stress and inequity of a market that required them to sign contracts nine months before moving in.
Now, property managers are offering incentives and move-in specials to fill units. Nearly 30 percent of survey respondents reported decreasing rents in 2024, compared with just 10 percent the year before. Forty-three complexes offered incentives — more than double the year prior.
How did Davis accomplish this? The answer is simple: UC Davis added thousands of student housing beds, and the city approved multiple large apartment projects.
That doesn’t mean the overall housing crisis is solved. Davis has barely touched the issue of family and workforce housing. The overall market remains tight, and the city is still obligated to meet its housing requirements under state law.
But for now, at least, the student housing crisis in Davis — long a defining feature of the community — has been substantially alleviated. And that is a milestone worth recognizing.
Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.
14 comments
Don’t know how accurate any of this actually is, but the student housing market is different than the “family/worker” market.
The reason being that students only need space for themselves, and have to travel frequently between campus and home. Workers/families do not have this same criteria – which is why, for example, they seek housing farther away where they get more for their money (such as Spring lake). And for the most part, such households have more than one worker, working at different locations.
Workers/families seek “permanent” housing – not just housing for a couple of years.
I don’t know anyone in the “slow growth community” who argued against UCD providing more housing for its students. (In fact, I’d say that some in that community were the primary catalyst for UCD to do so.)
I keep asking this question (without response), but is UCD still planning to house more of its own workers, as well? (As they do regarding the housing in back of Davis Commons shopping mall?)
And is UCD actually hiring anyone these days?
Also, perhaps one of the growth activists on here can explain why they advocate for more jobs in the city (or more accurately – just outside of the city on farmland), while simultaneously shouting “housing shortage”. And the reason that they believe that Davis residents who work at a state job in Sacramento, for example, will suddenly abandon their own careers, retirement, etc. (And the reason that they think they’d be hired at some new company in Davis in the first place.)
Ron: the student population is a de facto permanent presence in the community even if the individual students rotate through.
I think you missed my point: Students (on an individual level) have different priorities than families/workers.
As such, proximity to campus (or actually being housed on campus) is likely one of their highest priorities, and they’re more-willing to overlook other downsides regarding particular locations (since they know it’s only “temporary” for them on an individual basis).
As I recall, this was also one of the arguments in favor of Nishi (and the air quality concerns). That is, students will only be there for a short time on an individual basis (and perhaps that they’re young enough to “take it” without adverse effects).
I think you missed the point – you’re assuming that matters without showing it matters with research/ evidence.
One only needs to look at “who” lives “where” to see the evidence.
Do you think there’s a lot of families/non-students living in the new student-oriented apartments in Davis? (I already know that the student housing on campus REQUIRES occupants to be students.)
And what type of demographic do you suppose lives in Spring Lake?
In any case, it will be interesting to see what happens if Nishi is ever built, considering that you’re claiming that the need for student housing has already been met.
(By the way, the Vanguard’s website seems rather unresponsive/slow, this morning.)
Argument is not evidence
Again, the evidence is there. Are you actually suggesting some kind of study needs to be done, to figure out who lives in student housing?
And who lives in places like Spring Lake?
And speaking of evidence, I find it in short supply in regard to this (and most of your) articles, as well.
The really unfortunate part (for Davis) is that the megadorms don’t count toward RHNA targets in the same manner as any other type of housing. And city officials knew that ahead of time, since it was specifically pointed out prior to approvals.
But yeah – have it your way in the absence of a research study: You believe that Spring Lake is full of UCD students, and that student housing in Davis is occupied by families and non-students.
Makes “sense” to me (in some kind of alternate universe).
Well, UCD must be thrilled that the City of Davis prioritized UCD’s housing needs over the needs of the Davis community. The approval of so many mega-dorms with exclusionary design for students only, adding literally, thousands of student beds, rather than building traditional apartments that would have been inclusive housing, and allow workers and families to live in, was a bad decision.
“Well, UCD must be thrilled that the City of Davis prioritized UCD’s housing needs over the needs of the Davis community. ”
Aren’t the needs of students who live in our community part of the city’s needs?
That seems like a question that should be asked of HCD, in regard to megadorms and RHNA targets. (And possibly – what responsibility that UCD itself should have.)
“That doesn’t mean the overall housing crisis is solved.”
Yes it does.
“Davis has barely touched the issue of family and workforce housing.”
It’s expensive-er than to live elsewhere. Otherwise, someone has to subsidize it. There, I touched it.
“The overall market remains tight,”
No it doesn’t. There is significant crossover between student housing and housing overall, despite RO’s claim to the contrary. Some housing is as-good-as student-only. But much housing that students live in could be used by students or non-students.
“and the city is still obligated to meet its housing requirements under state law.”
We fight national immigration laws. Surely we can fight state housing requirements — if the Council wanted to.
Join “Our Neighborhood Voices” and fight the power!
Alan M. says: “Some housing is as-good-as student-only. But much housing that students live in could be used by students or non-students.”
True.
My main point (in regard to non-student housing) is the same one you made:
Alan M. says: “It’s expensive-er than to live elsewhere.”
(And this is why the push toward density won’t achieve the claimed/desired result. Unless nearby, continuing sprawl is purposefully curtailed.)
Of course, the actual goal of the activists is to keep growing – otherwise there’d be no need for additional housing at all (infill, or sprawl). (But if they admitted that, they’d be saying the “quiet part out loud”.)
It is likely that the biggest factor is the decline in enrollment of international students, which would affect UC Davis disproportionately.
https://www.visaverge.com/f1visa/2025-sees-significant-drop-in-international-student-enrollment-to-usa/
Since this has occurred rather abruptly, it is likely tied to immigration policies of the current administration, just as tourism to the US is dropping sharply.
https://www.visaverge.com/news/major-us-cities-face-sharp-tourism-declines-in-2025-linked-to-trump-policies/
These changes will have significant adverse economic impacts on many communities, including places like Davis where students are important drivers of the local economy.
Good catch, Don – and a factor that wasn’t mentioned in the article itself.
So what you’re saying is that the president whom you share a first name with has helped solve the local student housing crisis. :-)
And with the other budget cuts to UCD, has helped solve the entire UCD-generated “housing crisis”.
And is doing the same thing nationally, in regard to deportations.