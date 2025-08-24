California Proposes Seven Bills to Aid Incarcerated Firefighters’ Efforts

LOS ANGELES — California lawmakers, advocates, and formerly incarcerated firefighters gathered Friday for the Firefighting to Freedom press conference, unveiling a seven-bill legislative package aimed at expanding opportunities and protections for incarcerated firefighters. The event, held at Stentorians Inc. in South Los Angeles, brought together assemblymembers, senators, fire officials, and advocacy groups who said the package is a vital step toward equity, justice, and recognition of the thousands of incarcerated people who risk their lives battling California wildfires each year.

Assemblymember Sade Elhawary (AD-57) said the measures reflect California’s broader commitment to restorative justice.

“Our firefighter to freedom bill package is an opportunity for all of us to come together,” Elhawary said. “We want to make sure that we invest in giving them a real chance because they are the heroes. All of our firefighters matter — so when our folks come home we want to make sure that they know they deserve a second chance.”

Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson said incarcerated firefighters deserve systemic reform. “All of us deserve a second chance,” he said. “This program provides that for the individuals who have been incarcerated.”

Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas called the legislation a “powerful package” that turns “struggles into pathways” where incarcerated firefighters can apply their skills to other opportunities and careers.

The package includes AB 1380, which would expand career pathways for formerly incarcerated firefighters, and AB 799, requiring the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to provide death benefits for incarcerated fire crew members who die in the line of duty, according to a press release from the Michelson Center for Public Policy. Another bill, AB 247, would increase pay for incarcerated firefighters, who currently earn as little as $5.80 per day and $1 per hour when fighting a fire. The bill would raise active fire pay to $7.25 per hour, said Taina Vargas, executive director of Initiate Justice Action.

“All of the bills in the firefighter package — they’re about equality, they’re about justice, they’re about dignity,” Vargas said.

Chief Royal Ramey, co-founder and CEO of The Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program, called AB 1380 a “game changer.” The measure would allow incarcerated firefighters to gain certifications while serving their sentences and create employment opportunities upon release, he said.

Speaking directly to formerly incarcerated firefighters, Ramey said, “You are living proof that whatever is possible is when people give second chances — you didn’t just survive incarceration — you came out with purpose, you came out with discipline and a will to give back.”

Lawmakers also emphasized the importance of AB 799. Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez (AD-43) noted that at least five incarcerated fire crew members have died in the line of duty. She said the measure is about compassion and doing what is right.

Supporters outside the legislature also endorsed the package. Mayra Lombera, chief policy officer at the Michelson Center for Public Policy, said the reforms reflect a vision that values sacrifice and rehabilitation.

“Sacrifice is respected, experience is valued, and rehabilitation is met with opportunities rather than stigma,” Lombera said. “Opportunities should not be reserved for a few but all who want to step into the work and really achieve great success.”

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy also backed the legislation, citing the escalating severity of California wildfires. Today’s fires are bigger, hotter, and faster than a decade ago, he said. He added that the crisis is both a fire service issue and a social one, and urged lawmakers to ensure incarcerated firefighters are treated with respect.

“This is about building a future. This is about making sure we have a fire service that represents and looks like our community,” Smallwood-Cuevas said. “But more importantly, this is about taking folks’ skill and passion and making sure that we are putting them to work in good jobs and careers that build not just their futures but all of California.”

