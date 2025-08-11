Court Watch: ‘Get It Done’ – Judge Dismisses Work Excuses, Orders 7 More NA Meetings or Jail Time

TORRANCE, Calif. — In a pretrial hearing on Aug. 7, 2025, a man struggling to complete court-mandated Narcotics Anonymous meetings — despite attending 18 in-person and 23 online — was met with skepticism from Judge John Lonergan, Jr., who dismissed work conflicts as a valid excuse. The judge warned that failure to finish seven more meetings by Oct. 8 would result in jail time.

The accused, who had forwarded proof of completed online sessions to Deputy District Attorney Rachel Hardin, argued that his job made in-person attendance difficult.

“The meetings are available 24/7 and can be completed at any church, community center or online,” Lonergan said. “I know you’re not working 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Get it done.”

During the hearing, Hardin revealed a new felony charge — possession with intent to sell — filed Aug. 1. When the accused shook his head in apparent disbelief, the judge questioned the reaction.

“You can discuss the validity of this new felony with your attorney,” Lonergan said.

Deputy Public Defender Mario Gonzalez requested to revoke probation and release the accused on his own recognizance. Lonergan granted the request, pending posting of bail in the accused’s other open cases, or the accused could face custody.

The accused’s probation officer had previously suggested that probation conditions might ease by Aug. 25, following a DUI arrest the accused claimed was unjust.

The accused insisted he was not the one driving the car at the time. He said it had run out of gas, and the driver had walked to a nearby station.

“The officer was tired of waiting for the driver to get back,” the accused said, alleging the arrest was made out of impatience rather than evidence.

