Opinion: Why I Think the State Will Come for Davis at Some Point

Key points:
- Davis city officials roll out General Plan update process.
- City’s approved housing element protects it from state intervention for now.
- Davis faces a potential state intervention if Measure J hinders housing progress.
On Wednesday, the city rolled out its General Plan update process. While there were some legitimate technical complaints about the size of the room, the meeting seemed like a good start and a reminder that Davis is finally confronting questions it has been avoiding for a long time.
After the meeting, someone asked me why I am so pro-housing and why I believe the state will eventually come for Davis. That’s the point I want to address here.
I will provide a more detailed breakdown of the General Plan workshop later, but I think it’s important right now to step back and look at the bigger picture — both where Davis stands and how the state is increasingly approaching housing.
The first point to make is that this isn’t something that happens overnight. The state isn’t going to swoop in today or tomorrow. Davis has an approved housing element for the sixth cycle, and that protects us for now. The city can make some progress under this plan. The real danger, though, will come in the seventh cycle, when Davis itself has acknowledged it doesn’t have enough readily available infill sites left to meet state housing targets.
As Eric Yurkovich pointed out this week, “Nearly 97% of the city is built out with only really a handful of vacant areas or sites within the city. So that means we’re going to need to be creative in how we problem solve, to figure out where we need our housing, jobs, needs in the future.”
That reality puts Davis in a difficult position. Too often I hear people say that the state will eventually force the city to expand outward. That is not what I am arguing. The state doesn’t operate that way, and it is not going to dictate where Davis builds. But the state does have a clear interest in making sure that communities meet their RHNA numbers, and it will step in when local restrictions make compliance impossible.
Measure J is the obvious example. In previous pieces, I have highlighted correspondence between the city and HCD that raises concerns — from both sides — that Measure J is a constraint on housing. If it becomes apparent that Davis cannot meet its housing obligations under Measure J, that is when I believe the state will intervene.
And intervention wouldn’t mean the state tells Davis where to put housing. What it would mean is that the courts could remove or modify Measure J. That alone would change the landscape. Davis could still decide to do very dense infill instead of peripheral projects, and as long as the RHNA requirements were met, the state wouldn’t stand in the way.
So, will the state take Davis to court? That’s not a short-term scenario. It would likely require several things happening first: the defeat of upcoming Measure J projects, a lack of real progress on housing, and non-compliance in the seventh cycle. That’s probably at least five years away. But it’s not an abstract risk — it’s a very real possibility, and one the city needs to take into account as it makes decisions today.
This is one reason I’ve been watching Sacramento so closely this past year. The state is no longer sitting back and hoping cities comply. It is increasingly aggressive in forcing the issue.
Assemblymember Chris Ward laid out the broader picture in San Diego, noting that since 2020 “monthly payments on a mid-tier home have soared 82% while average hourly wages rose just 24%.” The Legislature, he wrote, is responding with “renewed urgency and unprecedented coordination” to accelerate project approvals and expand supply (Union-Tribune).
That package includes bills like AB 253, which would allow applicants to hire independent reviewers if a city drags its feet on housing permits. The point is not that Sacramento wants to dictate local outcomes, but that it is stripping away excuses and delays that cities have long used to keep projects tied up.
And if the Legislature is taking away procedural roadblocks, HCD is showing it is willing to directly challenge cities that defy state law. Cupertino is a prime example. Earlier this summer, HCD accused Cupertino of violating housing law after the city claimed developers had missed deadlines and invalidated projects filed under the builder’s remedy. YIMBY Law and the California Housing Defense Fund have already sued, and HCD has warned the case could be referred to Attorney General Rob Bonta (Mercury News).
The Cupertino case illustrates the new reality: the state is not afraid to use lawsuits, penalties, and legal tools to push cities into compliance. If Cupertino can be challenged for how it interprets deadlines, then Davis certainly isn’t immune from scrutiny over something as sweeping as Measure J.
I understand some people want to believe Davis is in a relatively safe position.
Compared to nearby communities, our housing numbers are smaller — West Sacramento is expected to generate 9,000 units, while Davis is only on the hook for around 2,000. That’s true.
But smaller numbers don’t erase the fact that Davis has one of the most restrictive growth control measures in the state. And if we keep stalling on housing, eventually that’s going to collide with Sacramento’s growing impatience.
That is why I keep hammering on this point: Davis cannot treat this as business as usual. The city cannot assume it can continue to put off hard decisions, reject projects, and delay planning. That may have worked in the past. It will not work going forward.
The state doesn’t need Davis to be the biggest producer of housing in California. But it does need Davis to meet its share. And if Measure J gets in the way of that, the state will step in. The courts are already being tested in Cupertino. Davis should not assume it will be spared the same kind of challenge.
The question for us is not whether we can keep the state at bay. The question is whether we can get ahead of the problem by planning smartly, acknowledging our limitations, and finding real solutions now — before Sacramento decides it has to do it for us.
David says: “As Eric Yurkovich pointed out this week, “Nearly 97% of the city is built out with only really a handful of vacant areas or sites within the city. So that means we’re going to need to be creative in how we problem solve, to figure out where we need our housing, jobs, needs in the future.”
Not sure how many more times you’re going to put forth this same argument. Many cities are more dense than Davis is, and have very few vacant sites. Some of them can’t expand outward, and/or have chosen not to.
Not sure if you’re familiar with these things called “city boundaries”, but all cities have them. Most cities in major population areas are not expanding their boundaries, and haven’t done so for decades.
The way that they’ll address the next round of RHNA targets is to rezone existing sites. Of course, this won’t actually result in housing – but it will be a paper plan at least.
As noted yesterday, Bay Area cities have permitted less than 10% of CURRENT RHNA targets. What does THAT tell you about the viability of the state’s entire effort?
David says: “Too often I hear people say that the state will eventually force the city to expand outward. That is not what I am arguing.”
That’s exactly what you’re arguing. And the people you “hear” saying that consist of YOU.
Do you believe if you put forth this argument in a court of law it would dispositive?
Definition: “Dispositive is an adjective that describes something that has the power to determine the outcome of a legal dispute. In other words, it’s a case’s ultimate decision or resolution. It’s derived from the Latin word “dispositive,” which means “that which directs or determines.”
https://www.cdforrestlaw.com/blog/the-importance-of-dispositive#:~:text=Dispositive%20is%20an%20adjective%20that,that%20which%20directs%20or%20determines.%22
No, I don’t think a challenge would determine a case’s “ultimate decision or resolution”. But I believe the question is irrelevant in the first place. You’re a non-attorney asking a non-attorney to speculate on a challenge that doesn’t even exist, using laws that are both new and don’t force cities to expand outward. (I can’t imagine a more speculative exercise than that.) You’re also claiming that the fact that the state’s efforts are not viable have no impact regarding a challenge.
In other words, do you believe your arguments would be given weight in a court? If not, it’s largely irrelevant – which you seem to concede.
I said that your question is irrelevant.
The problem that you have is that you’re an advocate for a legal challenge. It’s not as if you’re writing this out of interest in the legal system.
The city has plenty of sites that can be rezoned – just like cities in the Bay Area will do.
If the state claims that rezoned sites are not viable, then the appropriate response is to (both) point out that no other city is meeting the targets, AND to ask the state which sites they think ARE viable.
Neither the city nor the consultant believes that the city has plenty of sites that can be rezoned. In fact, the city had trouble identifying sufficient sites for the last cycle and acknowledged it will be difficult.
That’s backed up by the consultant this week: As Eric Yurkovich pointed out this week, “Nearly 97% of the city is built out with only really a handful of vacant areas or sites within the city. So that means we’re going to need to be creative in how we problem solve, to figure out where we need our housing, jobs, needs in the future.”
And btw, my personal preference is that we approve the housing and avoid any legal entanglements.
The city is putting out purposefully-incorrect information. It is not the first time they’ve done so, and they will likely do so again.
Again, the entire city could be rezoned (and can be rezoned more than once, indefinitely). There is no limit to the number of rezonings a city can do. In fact, this is exactly what the state EXPECTS cities to do.
This is exactly how cities in the Bay Area will handle this.
But it also points out the absurdity and lack of viability of the state’s new housing targets – which are ALREADY a complete and total failure.
That’s false. HCD has to deem the sites to be viable (I’m not going to look up the exact wording but you can find it).
So again, if HCD claims that the sites aren’t viable, then the appropriate response from the city is to ask them which sites (or type of sites) would satisfy their requirements. And it’s a question that the state will have to deal with from a majority of cities in places like the Bay Area.
But the fact that existing sites are already developed does not mean that the state will view them as not viable. If the state took that position, the entire Bay Area would literally have no way of meeting their own targets.
In fact, the state’s efforts are DESIGNED to rezone sites with existing buildings on them. The state’s efforts are DESIGNED to encourage demolition and rebuilding in a more-dense manner. It’s essentially the entire point of the new laws.
There are LOTS of sites in Davis that can be demolished (on paper) and rebuilt in a more-dense manner. (There might even be a strong-enough market to make that happen, on some of the sites.)
I can probably name some of the sites/areas myself, if you’d like.
In order for that exercise to work, you would need to contact the property owner and ascertain whether they are interested in rezoning/ redeveloping their site. This is not a useful conversation at this point. The city and HCD have already done all of this.
That is also a false claim. Cities do not need “permission” from property owners to rezone sites.
And again, this is the ONLY way for cities in the Bay Area to address the next round of RHNA targets.
Neither the city nor the state are going to be going through neighborhoods, knocking on doors in hopes of gaining universal property owner approval (that they don’t need in the first place) to rezone sites.
What an absurd thing to suggest.
Show us the law which states that they need individual property owner approval to rezone entire sections of a city, for example.
You don’t know how this stuff works, so I will stop wasting my time.
I’m sorry that (when the conversation goes into a topic that you obviously don’t like), you shut down your participation. But this subject is key regarding how cities across the state are going to address the RHNA targets that you cite. Here’s what AI has to say about rezoning sites:
“In California, property owners are not necessarily required to give permission for their land to be rezoned, but the process is heavily regulated. Generally, a local government can rezone land without owner consent if the change is consistent with the General Plan and deemed to be in the public interest. However, there are specific procedures, including public hearings, that must be followed.”
(Seems like this is exactly what the city is doing, right now.)
Of course, city officials may not like dealing with this, due to the fear and anger it might create for some city residents.
But the city is not responsible for the new laws. It’s unfortunate that the electorate has been asleep at the wheel, so to speak, regarding the people they elect to represent them in state government.
Of course, a lot of that is also “by design”, in regard to the political system itself. (No actual choice, by the time that the ballots are sent out.)