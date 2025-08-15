Opinion: Why I Think the State Will Come for Davis at Some Point

Key points:

Davis city officials roll out General Plan update process.

City’s approved housing element protects it from state intervention for now.

Davis faces a potential state intervention if Measure J hinders housing progress.

On Wednesday, the city rolled out its General Plan update process. While there were some legitimate technical complaints about the size of the room, the meeting seemed like a good start and a reminder that Davis is finally confronting questions it has been avoiding for a long time.

After the meeting, someone asked me why I am so pro-housing and why I believe the state will eventually come for Davis. That’s the point I want to address here.

I will provide a more detailed breakdown of the General Plan workshop later, but I think it’s important right now to step back and look at the bigger picture — both where Davis stands and how the state is increasingly approaching housing.

The first point to make is that this isn’t something that happens overnight. The state isn’t going to swoop in today or tomorrow. Davis has an approved housing element for the sixth cycle, and that protects us for now. The city can make some progress under this plan. The real danger, though, will come in the seventh cycle, when Davis itself has acknowledged it doesn’t have enough readily available infill sites left to meet state housing targets.

As Eric Yurkovich pointed out this week, “Nearly 97% of the city is built out with only really a handful of vacant areas or sites within the city. So that means we’re going to need to be creative in how we problem solve, to figure out where we need our housing, jobs, needs in the future.”

That reality puts Davis in a difficult position. Too often I hear people say that the state will eventually force the city to expand outward. That is not what I am arguing. The state doesn’t operate that way, and it is not going to dictate where Davis builds. But the state does have a clear interest in making sure that communities meet their RHNA numbers, and it will step in when local restrictions make compliance impossible.

Measure J is the obvious example. In previous pieces, I have highlighted correspondence between the city and HCD that raises concerns — from both sides — that Measure J is a constraint on housing. If it becomes apparent that Davis cannot meet its housing obligations under Measure J, that is when I believe the state will intervene.

And intervention wouldn’t mean the state tells Davis where to put housing. What it would mean is that the courts could remove or modify Measure J. That alone would change the landscape. Davis could still decide to do very dense infill instead of peripheral projects, and as long as the RHNA requirements were met, the state wouldn’t stand in the way.

So, will the state take Davis to court? That’s not a short-term scenario. It would likely require several things happening first: the defeat of upcoming Measure J projects, a lack of real progress on housing, and non-compliance in the seventh cycle. That’s probably at least five years away. But it’s not an abstract risk — it’s a very real possibility, and one the city needs to take into account as it makes decisions today.

This is one reason I’ve been watching Sacramento so closely this past year. The state is no longer sitting back and hoping cities comply. It is increasingly aggressive in forcing the issue.

Assemblymember Chris Ward laid out the broader picture in San Diego, noting that since 2020 “monthly payments on a mid-tier home have soared 82% while average hourly wages rose just 24%.” The Legislature, he wrote, is responding with “renewed urgency and unprecedented coordination” to accelerate project approvals and expand supply (Union-Tribune).

That package includes bills like AB 253, which would allow applicants to hire independent reviewers if a city drags its feet on housing permits. The point is not that Sacramento wants to dictate local outcomes, but that it is stripping away excuses and delays that cities have long used to keep projects tied up.

And if the Legislature is taking away procedural roadblocks, HCD is showing it is willing to directly challenge cities that defy state law. Cupertino is a prime example. Earlier this summer, HCD accused Cupertino of violating housing law after the city claimed developers had missed deadlines and invalidated projects filed under the builder’s remedy. YIMBY Law and the California Housing Defense Fund have already sued, and HCD has warned the case could be referred to Attorney General Rob Bonta (Mercury News).

The Cupertino case illustrates the new reality: the state is not afraid to use lawsuits, penalties, and legal tools to push cities into compliance. If Cupertino can be challenged for how it interprets deadlines, then Davis certainly isn’t immune from scrutiny over something as sweeping as Measure J.

I understand some people want to believe Davis is in a relatively safe position.

Compared to nearby communities, our housing numbers are smaller — West Sacramento is expected to generate 9,000 units, while Davis is only on the hook for around 2,000. That’s true.

But smaller numbers don’t erase the fact that Davis has one of the most restrictive growth control measures in the state. And if we keep stalling on housing, eventually that’s going to collide with Sacramento’s growing impatience.

That is why I keep hammering on this point: Davis cannot treat this as business as usual. The city cannot assume it can continue to put off hard decisions, reject projects, and delay planning. That may have worked in the past. It will not work going forward.

The state doesn’t need Davis to be the biggest producer of housing in California. But it does need Davis to meet its share. And if Measure J gets in the way of that, the state will step in. The courts are already being tested in Cupertino. Davis should not assume it will be spared the same kind of challenge.

The question for us is not whether we can keep the state at bay. The question is whether we can get ahead of the problem by planning smartly, acknowledging our limitations, and finding real solutions now — before Sacramento decides it has to do it for us.

