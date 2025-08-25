From Gangbanger to Preacher: Seeking and Saving ‘Lost Souls’ INSIDE Sacramento County’s Main Jail -DOWNTOWN

Photo credit https://fox40.com/news/local-news/sacramento-county/sacramento-county-jail-lockdown-inmate-death-fight/ (jail) Photo by Pedro Lastra on Unsplash (Chicago)

(Meet Bro. Lawrence G. Smith aka “Solo”)

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

“I see the day when ethnicity is not pre-judged, and our unconscious biases are quieted by the still small voice in our hearts—reminding us that we are all precious but yet, all flawed. I see the day, when our strong, compassionate men become mentors to our lost boys in the ghetto, teaching them not to settle for drugs, poverty and gang violence. I SEE THE DAY!!!” ~Spoken Word Piece performed by Matanji of the group “Die Empty” at the Blessed Fest in San Antonio, Texas. (Worthy People Podcast)

If you are from the City of Sacramento, you’ve heard about the violence, the drug overdoses, and the deaths inside the Main Jail downtown that is operated by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. However, I bet you haven’t heard about the former gang member who preaches the gospel to his “homeboys.” The corporate-owned media is not going to report on that story, but I will.

I arrived at the Sacramento County Main Jail in downtown Sacramento on June 15, 2025. After I was thoroughly searched for drugs and contraband, I began the intake process at the jail. The classification department determined that I was a High Security general population detainee. (Recently my security status has been downgraded to Medium). It wasn’t long before I was escorted from the intake department downstairs to the 6th floor—West Tower. 6-West-300 pod houses men from Del Paso Heights, Meadow View, G-Parkway, Valley High, and South Sacramento. When I arrived, all eyes were on me and when I stepped into the housing unit the first question that I was asked was: ” Where Are You From?”

My answer: I’m from San Francisco and I am a Muslim. The men who greeted me welcomed me and I moved upstairs to #3-21. I am 30 years older than mostly all of the men upstairs on 6-West 300 pod and many of them are affiliated with a “street tribe.” I began using the term “street tribe” in lieu of “gang” many years ago. As a Muslim, I am not affiliated with any organization. I respect all men regardless of their race, creed or national origin—period—and I expect the same back. At 7:30 p.m. on the same day, I had my first experience of “Day Room Time” inside Sacramento County Jail. The first thing I noticed was the noise. It was very loud. The second thing I noticed was that my fellow detainees appeared to separate themselves into groups based on affiliation and status i.e., Black, Sureños or “Others.” “Others” are usually Asians or nonaffiliated Latino males. An Arab or Indian could be an “Other” but as for me, I AM BLACK, a light-skinned Black man with a Palestinian mother. For those that didn’t know that, now you do. The third and final thing I noticed here was that there is a large population of young Black males locked up in Sacramento County Jail. There is definitely some structure and discipline on our housing unit. I quickly learned what phones were appropriate for me to use, where I could sit, and how to interact with the deputies. It is emphasized not to “push the button” unless it is an emergency. I’m an “OG,” and I follow the rules in order to avoid unwanted attention or conflict. Towards the end of our “Day Room Time” around 10:30p.m., I saw and heard a rather large light complected Black man walking around with the remote control for the TV (turning it down) and proclaiming in a loud but friendly voice: “Prayer Circle, Prayer Circle…Prayer Circle on this side!” As I watched men assemble in a circle, I thought to myself: “Damn, these young brothers are up in here praying?? Hmmm. Interesting.”

I learned that the large, light complected brother who was leading the prayer circle was known as “Solo,” but his family knows him as Mr. Lawrence G. Smith. “Solo” introduced himself to me and said: “Hey brother, if you ever want to join us in the prayer circle, you’re welcome.” It wasn’t long before I began to join the prayer circle, and I began to share my testimony as well as some of the strength, experience, and hope I’ve gathered on this particular 4-year journey.

“Solo” is respected amongst his peers because he’s been where they have been. He used to “gang bang,” he used to sell and use drugs, but he DOES NOT do those things anymore. Now, “Solo” attempts to guide and invite his “homeboys” to a path and a life of righteousness. A path that is free of crime, violence, and drugs. Not everyone is receptive to that type of message, but some are, and if we can reach just one, we’ve done our job and fulfilled OUR DUTY. I asked “Solo” would he mind sharing his story with me so I could share it with the public at large.

Here is “Solo’s” story in his own words.

MY STORY IN A NUTSHELL

My name is Lawrence G. Smith. I recently legally changed my name to King David Solomon. I was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 5th, 1985. I am the youngest of 4 boys, and I was raised by a single mother. My mother’s name is Rosalie Chastain. I never got a chance to know my father but like many young Black men in America, I most certainly yearned to know him. My mother had her work cut out for her, raising 4 boys on her own was not an easy task. We were poor, but my mom did the best she could do to provide for us and shield us from the dangerous streets of Chicago. I was not an easy child to raise. I got expelled from several schools. I was in and out of juvenile hall, and I ran with the wrong crowd. I put my mother through hell. She would beat my butt in order to discipline me and sometimes it got out of hand. Our relationship was strained for many years.

I watched as God transformed my mother’s life, and she devoted herself totally to Jesus. This brought us together. She inspired me to seek a better relationship with God as well. NOW MY MOTHER IS THE PERSON THAT I ADMIRE AND RESPECT THE MOST! But I need to get back to my story.

When I was 6 years old, I was sexually assaulted by someone in the neighborhood. I felt so filthy, dirty, and worthless. I was too ashamed to tell my mother. I kept all of these feelings bottled up for a long time, and it caused me to act out and be disobedient. My first encounter with Jesus was a hilarious one. My Uncle Taurance was a deacon at Lawndale Baptist Church in Southside Chicago. On Sundays, my Uncle would pick us up and take us to church. He would be dressed in his “Sunday’s Best” and wearing the LOUDEST cologne I’ve ever smelled. My Uncle was highly intelligent and very articulate, but as soon as the church service began, he would suddenly start having convulsions with his eyes rolling in the back of his head. He then began to speak some strange language that nobody (not even he) could translate: “SHADGRADAH HADDAHAGRAH–HAGRADDAH!” He screamed this. It was so funny even my mama started to giggle. Then after the service was over, we all hopped in Uncle Taurance’s car and he drove us home, talking normal as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened. Needless to say, I eventually got baptized at Lawndale Baptist Church, and I believe that God put a calling on my life. But at the same time so did Satan. In 1994, gang violence in Chicago was at an all-time high. My 2 oldest brothers, Nicholas and Nathan, were now teenagers and it was only a matter of time before they became full-fledged gang members. I was only 9 yrs old and I was already in the streets and very impressionable. My mother feared that me and my brothers would end up becoming “statistics” if we stayed in Chicago. Her fear was justified.

In 1995, my mother packed up all of our belongings and we moved to Sacramento, California. She gave up her home, her friends, and she left her entire family in order to give her children a chance to live a better life. I wouldn’t describe myself as a “bad kid,” but I continued to be rebellious in many ways. My mother still didn’t know about the sexual assault that happened to me. I was searching for acceptance in the streets, and I began to run around with gang members in Sacramento.

In my teens, a pattern developed. I got expelled from several schools and I kept going in and out of Juvenile Hall. I was on a path of self-destruction and it only got worse when I started using METH. I started using Meth in my early 20’s. It began to take me to some really dark places. I struggled with addiction for many years. I ended up homeless and committing crimes to support my drug habit. I couldn’t shake the cycle of despair that I always found myself in. Drugs, homelessness, crime, and prison was all I knew, and I became accustomed to the dysfunction and chaos that came with it.

I watched so many of my close friends die in the streets, but I continued to live dangerously. By 2014, I had lost everything and burned so many bridges. I told myself that my life had no meaning and wasn’t worth living anymore. And then something happened that changed my life. It was 3 a.m. in the morning. I was sitting on the curb of the street with a bag full of my psyche medications that I had picked up earlier from the pharmacy. The street I was on was deserted, but I could see someone walking in my direction from very far away. Then in less than a minute the person was right in front of

me!! He was young and looked like a college student. He asked me for a cigarette. I said to him: “Here, take the whole pack. I won’t be needing them where I’m going.”

Then I remember opening each pill bottle I had with me and taking handfuls of pills out of each bottle and swallowing enough pills to kill at least 5 people! I stopped breathing and collapsed right there on the sidewalk. I died right there. However at the same moment, I felt and saw myself falling down a dark pit and right before I hit the bottom, I felt a strong hand reach inside the pit and pull me back up to the top. I woke up on life support in the ICU at UC Davis hospital. At that point, I knew that I had just had my second encounter with Jesus. I haven’t been the same since. I have made many mistakes since that experience, and I struggle daily with my walk with God. I still have a long way to go before I can become the man that God has purposed me to be. I try to bring everyone in here together each day in order to pray. I feel compelled to remind myself and others how blessed we truly are and how much we mean to God. I also enjoy giving God the praise he deserves and help others learn to talk to God in a personal way. We are all sinners, but God loves us anyway.

UNCONDITIONAL LOVE IS A POWERFUL THING!

I’d like to take this time to thank “Solo” for sharing his story with our readers. I want to constantly remind everyone that the people inside these jails and prisons are human beings. We are fallible and deserving of second chances. It is true that some people don’t want to change, but many do. There is no “One Size Fits All” solution to substance abuse, crime, gang violence, and mental illness. Through my journalism and storytelling, I’m attempting to show our community members the different paths individuals take toward spiritual, mental, and physical renewal. Delancey Street, Positive Directions Equal Change, Walden House, and the Salvation Army’s Adult Recovery Program provide opportunities for people who are serious about changing their lives.

For me, it was and is the programs offered by Swords to Plowshares, the Veterans Administration, and the support of an entire community that is leading to my transformation and healing. However, there are some like “Solo” who find their healing by seeking God. My experience has revealed to me that those who are diligent and dedicated rarely go back to a life of drugs, crime, and violence. We need more men like “Solo” who are willing to “lower their wing” and guide our young men to a path that is righteous and filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. I’m tired of seeing my young brothers throwing their lives away.

In my opinion, they are worth saving. This is one of the reasons our non-profit is called Destination: Freedom. Our mission is to free as many who will allow us to help them. I’d appreciate it if you would consider sharing this piece far and wide.

WE LEAVE YOU WITH TWO REMARKABLE SONGS AND VIDEOS FROM BRYANN TREJO AND HIS WIFE MONICA HILL TREJO. BRYANN AND MONICA ARE CURRENTLY STRUGGLING WITH THEIR OWN PERSONAL ISSUES BUT SOLO AND I WANTED TO REMIND THEM THAT THEIR MINISTRY AND WORK CONTINUES TO SET THE CAPTIVES FREE!!!

REMEMBER…..PRAYER CHANGES EVERYTHING!!!!

Bryann T – Older & Wiser Ft. Monica Hill Trejo

Bryann T – Treasure from Trash (feat. Sevin & Monica Trejo)

This article is dedicated to the Memory and Legacy of Emmett Till. This week marks the 70th year since the gruesome murder of Emmett who was a Black youth from Chicago murdered by racists in Mississippi. We are duty bound to acknowledge the courage and strength of Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (born Mamie Elizabeth Carthan; November 23, 1921 – January 6, 2003), who allowed the world to view her son’s mutilated and tortured body in an open casket funeral service.

Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Gift of the Mamie Till Mobley family

Photo credit: https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/stories/emmett-tills-death-inspired-movement (Emmett & Mamie – right)

Emmett Till (middle – Wikipedia)

Who was Emmett Till? (left)

Photo credit: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/biography-emmett-till/

THIS INJUSTICE WAS ONE OF THE EVENTS THAT MARKED THE BEGINNING OF THE. CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT IN AMERICA!

To learn more about Emmett Till and his story, visit: https://emmetttillexhibit.org/

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 13 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

Write to Malik at:

Keith Washington Xref 5383546

c/o Securus Digital Mail Center – Sacramento Main

P O Box 20888

Tampa Florida 33622

