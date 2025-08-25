Opinion: Trump’s Immigration Agenda Targets All, Not Just Undocumented

Key points:

Trump’s immigration agenda targets all immigrants, not just the undocumented.

Temporary visa holders and naturalized citizens face revoked visas and denaturalization threats.

Historians warn that the current immigration policies echo past injustices.

The Trump administration’s second-term immigration agenda has been billed as a crackdown on so-called “illegal” immigrants. The reality is much broader and much more dangerous.

In 2025, Trump’s policies have swept far beyond the undocumented. Temporary visa holders, asylum seekers, recipients of humanitarian status, lawful permanent residents, and even naturalized citizens have found themselves in the government’s crosshairs.

The result is a sweeping system of exclusion, one that undermines due process and chips away at the core promise of equal protection under the Constitution.

Since January, the administration has moved aggressively to revoke visas from students and workers over minor violations or even social media posts deemed critical of the government. It has gutted humanitarian protections such as Temporary Protected Status, shut down parole programs for multiple nationalities, and created new barriers to asylum.

It has also gone after permanent residents. Green card holders now face subjective vetting based on so-called “anti-American activity” online. The administration has backed legislation to deport lawful residents for old convictions, including DUIs.

Even citizenship itself is under threat. The Department of Justice has been directed to prioritize denaturalization cases, sometimes over paperwork errors.

In January, Trump issued an executive order attempting to restrict birthright citizenship guaranteed under the Fourteenth Amendment. Federal courts quickly blocked it, but the message was unmistakable.

As the administration has leaned on obscure legal theories to justify its agenda, Trump’s advisors have floated invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a law passed during the John Adams administration, to override due process and accelerate deportations.

Expedited removal — a fast-track deportation procedure once limited to border cases — has been expanded to sweep up people across the interior.

Civil rights groups are fighting back. Legal challenges have slowed some of the administration’s moves, but the scale of enforcement has already changed the landscape.

On July 4, Trump signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” — OBBBA — which the National Immigration Law Center describes as a historic rollback of immigrant protections. The law strips lawfully present immigrants of access to health insurance, nutrition assistance, and even the Child Tax Credit. It raises fees across the board for humanitarian applications, putting due process out of reach for many families.

Even more, OBBBA pours billions into detention and deportation. It provides $45 billion for immigrant detention, including family detention, and $75 billion for border militarization, including $47 billion for continued wall construction.

According to The New York Times, deportations surged to nearly 1,500 people a day this summer. ICE has added more than 50 new detention facilities, including private prisons and military bases. Almost all of the increase in arrests, the Times reported, has been among people with no criminal record.

The government is not distinguishing between undocumented and documented, between recent arrivals and longtime residents. It is casting suspicion on entire communities, reducing legal status to a temporary privilege the state can revoke at will.

Unfortunately, this is not as new as we would like to think it is.

After Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the removal and incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans. Two-thirds were U.S. citizens. None were ever charged with espionage or sabotage.

As historian Susan Kamei documents in When Can We Go Back to America?, Roosevelt acted despite intelligence reports concluding Japanese Americans posed no security threat. Instead, racist hysteria and economic opportunism drove the mass removal. California agricultural leaders saw Pearl Harbor as their chance to eliminate Japanese American farmers, openly saying they wanted their land.

The legal justification was flimsy. Officials concocted a “legal fiction” that the entire West Coast was a war zone, even though there was no evidence to support it. The Supreme Court upheld the orders in Korematsu v. United States, deferring to claims of “military necessity.” Justice Robert Jackson dissented, warning the ruling left behind “a loaded weapon” for future abuses.

That loaded weapon is now in Trump’s hands.

The echoes are chilling. Then, Japanese Americans lost homes, businesses, and freedom because of ancestry. Today, immigrants of all statuses are being treated as perpetual suspects, their rights contingent on government approval.

Then, the courts failed to stand up to executive overreach. Today, judges are again asked to decide whether expanded expedited removals and denaturalization campaigns will be allowed to stand.

Then, mass incarceration was justified as a temporary emergency. Today, mass detention is funded through 2029, with billions locked in to expand ICE, militarize the border, and normalize indefinite family detention.

The incarceration left lasting scars. Families lost everything overnight.

Survivors carried deep grief, as Representative Robert Matsui, who was born in camp, once asked: “How can a nation founded on principles of individual rights suddenly deny the due process rights of an entire group of people?”

The answer is the same in 2025 as it was in 1942: through fear, prejudice, and unchecked power.

It took more than four decades for Congress to apologize and offer redress. By then, many incarcerees had passed away. Norman Mineta, who entered camp as a boy and later became a Congressman and a Cabinet secretary, insisted America must remember so history would not repeat.

But history is repeating. The lessons of incarceration are being ignored.

What Trump is building is not a system of immigration law but a system of exclusion. It is a system that punishes families for where they were born, strips rights from lawful residents, and even threatens the constitutional bedrock of citizenship itself.

The question is whether Americans will stand by, just as most did in 1942, or whether we will resist now. The voices of survivors warn us that silence is complicity.

As George Santayana famously wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Kamei adds her own corollary: “Those who don’t know our past will find a way to reinvent it”.

Trump has reinvented it. The rest of us must decide if we will let it stand.

