Opinion: Los Gatos Shows State Housing Laws Are Working—And Why Every Project Is a Battlefield

Critics of California’s state housing laws want you to believe they are failing. They point to delays, lawsuits, and resistance at the local level as proof that Sacramento’s big promises of reform aren’t translating into homes on the ground. But the case now unfolding in Los Gatos tells a different story. It shows that the state’s laws are not only working as intended to force housing forward, but also that every major project is destined to become a courtroom battle.

The Town of Los Gatos failed to adopt a legally compliant housing element on time, leaving itself vulnerable to one of the most controversial and consequential tools in state law: the “builder’s remedy.” That provision of the Housing Accountability Act, strengthened in recent years, allows qualifying projects to bypass local zoning restrictions entirely if a jurisdiction falls out of compliance. In other words, once Los Gatos missed its deadline, developers had a rare chance to propose housing on terms dictated not by the town’s restrictive zoning code but by the minimum standards of state law.

Two developers—Arya Properties and Los Gatos Boulevard Properties—took that chance. They filed preliminary applications for builder’s remedy projects, locking in their rights under the Housing Accountability Act. Normally, the town would have been legally required to process those applications and, unless very narrow exceptions applied, approve them.

Instead, Los Gatos tried a different maneuver. The town declared that the applications had “expired,” refused to process them, and then went on offense by suing the applicants for declaratory relief. This tactic, rather than following the law’s straightforward process, forced months of delay and pushed what should have been an administrative step into the courtroom.

Housing advocates argue that this is not an isolated story. In an amicus brief filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, YIMBY Law, the California Housing Defense Fund, and Californians for Homeownership described the Los Gatos litigation as “a story of state housing law working as intended to produce new housing while a resentful Town tries to gum up the process.”

The organizations warned that if Los Gatos’ interpretation of the Permit Streamlining Act is allowed to stand, anti-housing jurisdictions across California will take it as license to block projects through technicalities and questionable legal theories.

The dispute might sound arcane—about deadlines, completeness determinations, and vesting rights—but the stakes could not be higher. At its core, this case is about whether local governments can invent new procedural hurdles to slow-roll or sabotage housing projects they don’t like.

Los Gatos claims it was simply following the law. Housing advocates counter that the town concocted a novel reading of the Permit Streamlining Act to manufacture an excuse for inaction. Instead of denying the projects outright, which would have clearly violated the Housing Accountability Act and exposed the town to penalties, Los Gatos framed the applications as dead on arrival.

The court filings detail how this strategy unfolded. By declaring the applications expired, the town argued it had no obligation to process them.

By suing the developers first, it put the case in a posture where the developers had to defend their projects, rather than the town defending a denial. And by refusing to hold public hearings or allow administrative appeals, Los Gatos effectively cut housing advocates out of the process altogether.

Even if the town ultimately loses in court, it will have succeeded in wasting months of the developers’ time, burning resources, and sending a clear message to anyone who dares file a builder’s remedy project in its jurisdiction: prepare for war.

This is the paradox of California housing law in 2025. On paper, the state has some of the strongest pro-housing statutes in the country.

The Housing Accountability Act, the Housing Crisis Act (SB 330), and the builder’s remedy all impose real consequences on cities that try to block compliant projects. Local governments that lose Housing Accountability Act lawsuits can be ordered to approve projects, pay heavy fines, and cover the developer’s attorney’s fees.

The law is explicit: courts must give “the fullest possible weight” to the approval of housing. And yet, despite all of these protections, towns like Los Gatos continue to resist. They no longer have the power to say “no” directly, so they look for procedural end-runs.

The Los Gatos lawsuit illustrates this shift. The town could not lawfully deny the projects, so it tried to redefine the rules around when applications vest. This, housing advocates argue, is part of a new trend.

Across the state, they have identified at least nine similar lawsuits where local governments are attempting to revoke vested rights or reject preliminary applications based on shaky interpretations of the Permit Streamlining Act.

YIMBY Law itself has sued Cupertino over similar tactics. If Los Gatos wins, it will set a precedent that emboldens other jurisdictions to adopt the same playbook. Every builder’s remedy project could then face not just political opposition but months or years of litigation over whether an application is “complete” or “expired.”

For those who say California’s housing laws are toothless, Los Gatos offers a different picture. The town’s refusal to process applications was not an act of confidence but of desperation. Local officials know that outright denial would almost certainly trigger an easy win for developers under the Housing Accountability Act.

They know the penalties are steep, the case law is against them, and the Legislature has steadily narrowed their discretion. So they resort to procedural gambits, hoping at best to win a favorable ruling, and at worst to delay projects long enough to discourage developers or wear them down financially.

This is what it looks like for state housing law to work. Not perfectly, and certainly not smoothly, but in ways that force local governments into increasingly defensive positions.

Twenty years ago, a town like Los Gatos could have denied these projects with little fear of consequence. Developers would have been left with a costly, uphill legal battle.

Today, the town has to invent a convoluted strategy, file preemptive lawsuits, and hope a judge buys its interpretation. That is not failure—it is progress.

At the same time, it would be naïve to see this as a complete victory. As the Los Gatos case demonstrates, the fight is far from over.

The result of this lawsuit will ripple across California, affecting projects in Cupertino, Beverly Hills, and beyond. If the court sides with Los Gatos, anti-housing cities will gain a powerful new tool to delay or derail projects.

If it sides with the developers, it will shut down one more avenue of resistance and reaffirm the Legislature’s intent: that housing projects should move forward unless there are clear, lawful reasons to deny them.

The larger lesson is that state housing law has fundamentally changed the terms of battle. The old weapons of zoning denials and endless environmental review have been blunted.

The new fight is over technicalities—application timelines, completeness standards, vesting rules. These fights may seem dry, but they are where the future of California housing is being decided.

Every project, especially those filed under the builder’s remedy, will likely face a gauntlet of legal challenges. Every victory will require not just filing applications but winning lawsuits.

That is both the promise and the challenge of California’s housing reforms. They are strong enough to keep projects alive against determined local opposition. But they are not yet strong enough to prevent opposition from dragging out the process.

The Los Gatos case shows that we are past the era when cities could quietly kill housing projects in back rooms. Now they must fight in open court, where the law is increasingly stacked against them.

But it also shows that housing advocates, developers, and the state must be prepared for every project to be a battlefield.

California’s housing crisis is too severe for half measures. The Legislature has made clear that local governments cannot stand in the way of projects that meet the law. The courts have backed that interpretation time and again. Los Gatos’ lawsuit is, at best, a stalling tactic.

At worst, it is an attempt to rewrite the law in a way that could set the state back years. The outcome will matter far beyond one town in Silicon Valley. It will signal whether California is serious about turning its housing laws from words on paper into homes on the ground.

The critics who claim the state’s housing laws are failing are missing the point. The Los Gatos case proves that those laws are powerful enough to put local governments on the defensive. The very fact that towns must resort to legal gymnastics is evidence of their effectiveness.

But it also proves something else: that the fight for housing is not over, and may never be. In California, every home is now hard-won—not just at the planning commission, but in the courtroom.

