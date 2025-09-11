Opinion: Charlie Kirk’s Murder Shines the Spotlight on Political Violence and the Potential for Escalation

Key points:

Charlie Kirk, a divisive figure, was assassinated at a Utah university event.

Law enforcement has not announced a motive for the killing, and a manhunt is underway.

Leaders across the political spectrum condemned the killing and urged calm.

Charlie Kirk was a charismatic but divisive figure. His rhetoric often inflamed more than it enlightened. But political violence is a dangerous sword. I have been warning for some time of the danger of this moment, and now it is starting to come to pass.

There is always a danger in both-sides narratives, but the reality here is that there is now a real danger that extremists on both sides will further destabilize American democracy. I see danger in the right’s reaction to point the fingers at the left for this and the left’s reaction, at least for some, to basically argue that what he reaped is what he sowed.

It’s important to remember, as we move forward, that we don’t actually know why this happened and, until we do, speculation about motives and finger-pointing are not particularly helpful.

The facts we have so far are stark and sobering.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University, with authorities saying the gunman fired from a distance and that an initial person of interest was later released without charges.

Law enforcement has not announced a motive as of this writing, and a manhunt remains underway.

These are the details that matter most in the near term: a public political figure was assassinated at a campus event; the investigation is active; and leaders across the spectrum have condemned the killing.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement that captured, in plain language, what our guiding norm should be. “We should all feel a deep sense of grief and outrage at the terrible violence that took place in Utah today. Charlie Kirk’s murder is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones.

“I knew Charlie, and I admired his passion and commitment to debate. His senseless murder is a reminder of how important it is for all of us, across the political spectrum, to foster genuine discourse on issues that deeply affect us all without resorting to political violence.

“The best way to honor Charlie’s memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse. In a democracy, ideas are tested through words and good-faith debate — never through violence. Honest disagreement makes us stronger; violence only drives us further apart and corrodes the values at the heart of this nation.”

The American Civil Liberties Union’s executive director, Anthony D. Romero, said it simply and directly: “There is never any place for violence in our politics. The only way to work out differences in a democracy is to work them out together — peacefully through our political system. The ACLU condemns this horrific act and extends its sympathies to the family of Charlie Kirk.”

The Legal Defense Fund’s president and director-counsel, Janai Nelson, was equally blunt about the broader trend line: “Today’s fatal attack on Charlie Kirk is a horrific and appalling marker of escalating violence in the public sphere. In a healthy democracy, we must be able to debate, argue, and disagree without resorting to violence. Political violence is never acceptable, but tragically, it has become increasingly common in our society. Whatever our differences, we must never lose sight of our shared humanity.”

The LDF condemns “Mr. Kirk’s killing and all political violence in the strongest possible terms, and we share our sincere condolences with Mr. Kirk’s family. We hope that this tragic event, along with the politically-motivated killings of Minnesota State House Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the brutal attack on Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife earlier this year, will encourage dialogue across ideological and other differences about how to solve the escalating political violence and violent rhetoric in our country.”

Even as many officials urged de-escalation, some of the immediate online reaction vaulted in the opposite direction. The rhetoric that followed Kirk’s murder shows how quickly a tragedy becomes raw material for more rage.

“This is a war, this is a war, this is a war,” Alex Jones said on a livestream.

Elon Musk posted, “The Left is the party of murder.”

Stewart Rhodes said, “I’m going to be rebuilding the Oath Keepers, and we will be doing protection again,” and urged invoking the Insurrection Act.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna wrote, “EVERY DAMN ONE OF YOU WHO CALLED US FASCISTS DID THIS,” and Chaya Raichik posted, “THIS IS WAR.” These are not ambiguous phrases; they are explicit calls to frame political conflict as warfare and to assign collective blame to enemies.

The same surging rhetoric was not confined to fringe platforms. It was echoed by mainstream figures and elected officials who blamed “leftwing political violence,” declared that “the gloves are off,” and called for RICO investigations into donors and nonprofit networks perceived as aligned with the left. The pattern is depressingly familiar: a horrific act occurs; motive is still unknown; and, within minutes, a chorus turns that uncertainty into certainty, then certainty into a mandate for retaliation. That cycle, too often, is the point.

At the same time, leaders across the spectrum — including past and present national officials — issued statements of grief and solidarity, urging calm and condemning political violence.

The throughline in those reactions is that we cannot let violence become the new language of politics. In other words: meeting the moment requires refusing to weaponize it.

If you’ve followed this site’s coverage, you know we have wrestled with Kirk’s campus appearances in Davis and beyond.

In March 2023, I described the free speech conundrum his events posed — that certain speaker tours are designed as much to provoke as to persuade, testing the boundaries of campus policy and community tolerance.

When protesters and supporters clashed in April 2025 ahead of a UC Davis student event, we covered the combustible dynamic such events can trigger.

And I’ve argued that, while free speech must be defended, we should not fall for the “victim” playbook sometimes deployed around these tours. That local history is not an aside; it is a reminder that the ecosystems around political celebrity — on the left and the right — often create the kindling that bad actors can exploit.

None of that justifies violence. But it does clarify the stakes.

If we permit politics to become dramaturgy for a culture war in which every escalation is license for the next, democracy erodes. The “war” framing does not just rally the faithful; it recasts neighbors as enemies and elections as existential battles that cannot be lost without catastrophe.

When that logic hardens, violence becomes thinkable. We have seen this pattern in smaller pulses for years: threats against election workers, swatting of public officials, assaults at school board meetings.

Now we are seeing high-profile political assassinations and near-misses land one after another on the body politic. At some point, a polity either interrupts that feedback loop, or the loop defines the polity.

Meeting this moment means drawing hard red lines that are not contingent on whether we like the speaker or the cause. It means resisting the urge to instrumentalize tragedy as a cudgel against ideological opponents, especially when the facts are still emerging.

It means that leaders, influencers and everyday citizens reject collective blame, apocalyptic talk and blanket dehumanization. It means that platforms — and those who command the largest audiences on them — treat their megaphones as responsibilities, not accelerants. It also means acknowledging that when prominent voices insist “war is here,” some listeners will believe them — and a small fraction will act accordingly.

That is why quotes like the ones above matter.

“This is a war” is not a metaphor in the hands of people actively calling for mobilization or punishment.

“The Left is the party of murder” is not an argument about policy; it is a permission structure for retaliation.

“EVERY DAMN ONE OF YOU WHO CALLED US FASCISTS DID THIS” is not a lament; it is a sweeping accusation that transforms critics into perpetrators. If you tell millions of people that the other side is an enemy combatant, some small number will decide to behave like soldiers. There is nothing hypothetical about that risk.

It is also why Newsom’s language and the ACLU and LDF statements — and many others like them — are not performative.

The norm they articulate is the only defensible one in a democracy: that the line between heated debate and violence must not be crossed, and when it is crossed, we condemn the act without equivocation and without turning condemnation into a new weapon.

The point is not to flatten political differences or demand civility for its own sake. It is to insist that words and votes, not bullets, are how we resolve disputes. When we keep to that forum, we create space to protect speakers we dislike and to contest ideas we think are harmful — both of which are essential in a free society.

There will be arguments in the coming days about security at campus events, the role of firearms and access, the obligations of hosts and sponsors, and the precautions public institutions should take when controversial speakers come to town. Those are valid, concrete debates.

There will also be a second set of arguments about blame — an attempt to construct a causal chain from rhetoric to action that will land, with grim certainty, on the enemies people already had. That second set should be handled with care, because its goal, more often than not, is to cash in political chips, not to reduce risk.

We should also be clear about something else: refusing to weaponize a murder is not the same as forgetting.

Kirk’s critics, myself included, can and should continue to examine the politics he championed. His statements on guns, his rhetoric about opponents, his organizing strategies — none of that is erased by this tragedy.

But the appropriate forum for those debates remains the same one Governor Newsom invoked: words, not violence. When we keep to that forum, we create space to protect speakers we dislike and to contest ideas we think are harmful — both of which are essential in a free society.

What does it mean, practically, to meet the moment? It means that leaders of all parties denounce language that invites vengeance, even when it comes from their allies. It means calling out “war” talk wherever it surfaces and refusing to launder it through official channels as “just strong rhetoric.”

It means that media, including this outlet, document the escalation without amplifying it gratuitously. It means encouraging platforms to enforce their own policies against incitement — consistently. And it means asking ordinary citizens to resist the dopamine hit of rage posting, especially in the first hours of a developing story, when rumors sprint faster than facts.

This is a grief-filled moment. A young spouse is widowed; two children have lost their father; a community is traumatized. When the grief curdles into rage, there are plenty of actors prepared to harvest that rage.

We each have a role in starving that market. If we fail to do so, if we indulge the vocabulary of war and the fantasy of cleansing violence, we will get more of it.

If we succeed, we may yet protect the possibility of a politics that is, to borrow Newsom’s words, “spirited discourse” in service of a common life — and that possibility is worth defending.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: