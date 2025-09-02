Palomino Developer Threatens Legal Action over DJUSD Developer Fees

“The blatant financial workaround — crosses the line. It is unnecessary. It is unjustified. And I believe it is unlawful. The courts will soon decide.” – Dave Taormino

Davis developer Dave Taormino is challenging the Davis Joint Unified School District’s decision to increase developer fees on his Palomino Place project, alleging the district violated state law and reneged on a written agreement. The dispute is now headed to court, where a ruling could shape how school districts apply fees under California’s housing laws.

In a writ of mandate filed by his attorneys at Taylor, Wiley, and Keasling, Taormino contends that the district’s move to subject Palomino Place to higher fees runs afoul of the California Housing Accountability Act and the Housing Crisis Act (SB 330). His legal team argues that by submitting a preliminary application under SB 330 on March 30, 2023, Palomino Place obtained vested rights, locking in ordinances, policies, and standards in effect at the time of the application.

The petition estimates the increased fees would add about $1 million to the project’s cost. For residential development, the fee rose from $2.97 per square foot to $5.17. “This unanticipated fee increase significantly impacts the overall feasibility of the Project and is precisely the type of mid-stream bombshell the Legislature sought to eliminate through the SB 330 Preliminary Application process,” the petition states.

In a public statement, Taormino argued that the district had reversed course after committing in writing to freeze fees. “The blatant financial workaround — crosses the line. It is unnecessary. It is unjustified. And I believe it is unlawful. The courts will soon decide.” He added, “It imposed the new fee anyway, six months later, and declared it would not honor the agreement it had made.”

Central to the dispute is a September 19, 2024, email from Superintendent Matt Best to Taormino and his attorney.

The email acknowledged their legal position, stating, “We agree with your position that, if the Board should increase the DJUSD developer fee rate, the Palomino Place development would be exempt from that increase so long as construction starts within 2.5 years (3.5 years for an affordable project), in accordance with SB 330. I have included the city manager, Mike Webb, in this correspondence, as the city currently collects our developer fees. Please let me know if you have any additional questions of the District. We are looking forward to seeing more housing in Davis soon!”

That same evening, however, the Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution establishing the higher fees, which took effect November 18, 2024. The petition cites the superintendent’s email as evidence of the district’s prior agreement and its subsequent reversal.

The district has declined to go into detail on the pending litigation but did issue a limited response. In a statement to the Enterprise, DJUSD acknowledged receipt of the petition and said, “The district declined to comment at this time as this matter is in litigation, acknowledging receipt of the petition and a statement penned by Taormino.”

At the September 2024 board meeting, the district presented its 2024 Developer Fee Justification Study as the basis for the new fee schedule. Lori Raineri, chief executive officer of Government Financial Strategies, told the board the study “analyzes the fiscal impact of new residential and commercial-industrial development on the district’s facilities needs” and “serves as the basis for the district’s developer fees.” She compared the analysis to preparing for peak moments of demand, likening it to a “Super Bowl halftime flush.”

The resolution set fees at $5.17 per square foot for residential development and 84 cents per square foot for commercial-industrial development. The district had not raised fees since 2009, when rates were $2.97 and 47 cents respectively. Under state law, public school districts can levy fees on new construction to mitigate impacts on school facilities, but cannot exceed the calculated fiscal impact of new development. The law also allows fees to be increased every two years to account for inflation in school construction costs.

The district emphasized that these fees are its only opportunity to mitigate the impact of new housing on public education facilities. California requires districts to provide free public education and adequate facilities, and developer fees are designed to help ensure that new residential growth does not overwhelm existing schools.

Taormino maintains the district’s actions undercut that principle by shifting costs unlawfully onto his project after it had already secured vested rights. He said the district’s reversal after the statute of limitations had expired on any challenge to its prior agreement demonstrates bad faith.

The case now moves forward in court, where a ruling will determine whether the district’s interpretation of its authority under state law prevails or whether Palomino Place is entitled to relief under SB 330.

