CPDA Slams Supreme Court Ruling Allowing Racial Profiling in Immigration Cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Public Defenders Association (CPDA) this week issued a statement denouncing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Noem v. Perdomo.

In the case, the court determined whether federal immigration officers could use factors such as race, ethnicity, accent, location and occupation as grounds for detaining individuals. The court ruled in favor of allowing federal agents to continue using such criteria, effectively permitting racial profiling of Black and Brown individuals suspected of immigration violations.

“The Supreme Court ruling in Noem v. Perdomo represents a devastating setback for constitutional protections. By allowing asserted federal agents to engage in violent detentions and interrogations based on appearance, language, and working at a low-wage job, the Court has opened the door wide to racial profiling and discriminatory policing under the guise of immigration enforcement,” CPDA said in its statement.

“This decision is a death knell to the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable searches and seizures—not just for immigrants, but for all people in this country. If government agents are permitted to stop individuals based on race, accent, or neighborhood, then no one is safe from arbitrary detention. Such practices transform entire communities into constitutional-free zones,” the statement continued.

CPDA also highlighted the broader issues and consequences of the ruling, stating, “As public defenders, we see every day the devastating consequences of biased policing. The Court’s ruling sanctions practices that deliberately target Latinos and other communities of color, including U.S. citizens, lawful residents, and those with deep ties to California. It undermines trust in the justice system and threatens to normalize a regime where rights exist only for some, but not for all.”

The association concluded with a call to action, declaring, “The California Public Defenders Association stands firmly against this assault on the Constitution and this assault on the residents of California. We call on lawmakers at every level of government—state and federal—to enact laws and policies that prohibit racial profiling and defend the principle that every person—regardless of race, language, or status—is entitled to equal protection under the law.”

The CPDA has taken a firm stance against the Supreme Court ruling, emphasizing the far-reaching consequences the decision will have for minority communities and constitutional protections. By advocating for equal protection under law regardless of race, language or status, the association reinforced the fundamental principle that constitutional rights must apply to all people.

