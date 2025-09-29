Mayor Daniel Lurie’s Prosperity Plan Is Starting to Take Shape in the City of San Francisco

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

I recently moved back to the beautiful city of San Francisco, California. After being gone for nearly 4 years, I immediately noticed some remarkable changes.

The first thing I noticed was the improved cleanliness of our city streets and sidewalks. While taking an Uber around the city, I also noticed a number of sidewalk and road improvement projects going on.

It’s obvious that Mayor Daniel Lurie’s plan is to make San Francisco a more attractive location for anyone interested in doing business in the City.

The entire Bay Area is preparing for Super Bowl 60 which is scheduled to be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8th, 2026. This event has the potential of generating millions upon millions of revenue dollars for the City of San Francisco and many other cities and towns in the region.

ADDRESSING HISTORICAL INEQUITIES

I have been critical of Mayor Lurie in the past but now that I’m actually home, I am able to actually see what some of the Mayor’s policies and initiatives look like up close and in real time. I must say without any reservations that I’m thoroughly impressed.

On September 25, 2025, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place in the neighborhood of Bayview Hunters Point which marked the official opening and availability of 73 new AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS for San Francisco families. The Dorris M. Vincent apartments are named after Ms. Vincent, who was a respected community leader and passionate advocate for the people of Bayview Hunters Point.

I lived in BVHP from 2020 through 2021, and I paid $2,650.00 a month for a one bedroom (plus) on Oakdale across from City College. With that said, I can really appreciate the creation of 73 new AFFORDABLE apartment units for our community.

This past week, I also saw Mayor Lurie collaborating with San Francisco District 5 supervisor Bilal Mahmood in order to hold a community meeting which announced the first ever Community Action Plan for the Fillmore District. As I have reported in the past, “The Fillmore” has been subjected to historical attacks and campaigns of GENTRIFICATION formulated and planned by those in positions of power and authority inside San Francisco City Hall. Supervisor Mahmood and Mayor Lurie acknowledged these historical INEQUITIES and vowed that they would not travel down that path.

I believe it is important that the community as a whole read and hear the words of Supervisor Mahmood related to this topic which were posted on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPE_t_8j_6i/

“We have to be honest – City Hall lost the trust of the Fillmore decades ago. And it’s the responsibility of all of us with the City to work to earn that trust back, to listen, and build a path forward together. That’s what the Community Action Plan will be. It’s an investment blueprint developed with community over the next year and focusing on 3 goals:

1. Build consensus on the collective community priorities.

2. Identify community investment opportunities.

3. Shape pathways that elevate the rich culture and heritage of the Black community as part of the future of the Fillmore.

“It’s time to honor the Fillmore’s legacy, while building a future where the neighborhood can thrive again.”

This was the exact reason why I recently wrote the piece about the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center. It’s important to hold our public servants accountable and articulate our wants and needs in clear, concise but respectful language. We should never be afraid to speak truth to power.

https://mailchi.mp/destination-freedom/ella-hill-hutch-a-legacy-of-service-a-call-to-action

SUNSET AFTER DARK

I currently am living in the Sunset District of San Francisco and on the evening of September 26, 2025 between 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. a community event and open marketplace took place on Irving Street between 21st and 24th Avenues. For me, it appeared to be a block party for the people. There were literally thousands in attendance and Sunset After Dark promoted and supported local businesses by providing space for them to set up tents in order to educate the community about the products and services they have. The foot traffic that evening was incredible and I’m sure this served as a much-needed shot in the arm of revenue. Outgoing District Supervisor Joel Engardio was in attendance. It is important to me to mention that Supervisor Engardio has devoted a lot of his time and energy to promoting these types of community events. I’ve noticed these open markets becoming more popular in the City and Supervisor Engardio had been a big part of this positive experience.

Here’s some videos of your on-the-spot reporter, Malik Washington at Sunset After Dark:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPFsO75iajg

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPFvMiKERHG

https://photos.google.com/photo/AF1QipNmzhIBuAg8gDlPkK6BIwmobk5r5XRoRg0yCS3w

I was really impressed with the support the Sunset community received from the San Francisco Police Department at this event. You could see their presence, but it wasn’t intimidating or off putting in the least. This was magnified when Officer Huerwitz won the RIB EATING CONTEST!! You heard me correct. And I was flabbergasted when I saw Supervisor Engardio front and center competing for the Rib Eating Crown. To say that this was a fun time in San Francisco would be a gross understatement. I’m sharing here a few of the videos and interviews I did personally at SUNSET AFTER DARK.

Mayor Daniel Lurie was in attendance at the event and I was looking for him in order to conduct an interview and ask a few pointed questions about his plans for the City of San Francisco. My mentor and friend Del Seymour of Code Tenderloin has told me on countless occasions that Daniel Lurie loves our City and has a Big Heart. I’m starting to believe him. What do you think? As always, I welcome all questions and critiques and now I will be responding to all of these directly.

POLITICAL NEWS FLASH

San Francisco District 4 Supervisor, Joel Engardio, was recalled by voters in a special election on September 16, 2025. This was a blow to conservatives in the City of San Francisco. Engardio was one of the people who spearheaded the recall of progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Mayor Daniel Lurie will appoint an interim Supervisor until a special election is held in June 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO EXAMINER’S SAN FRANCISCAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Arieann Harrison is one of the nominees for the San Francisco Examiner’s San Franciscan of the Year Award. I have known Arieann for years. She’s a close friend, and I would appreciate it if you would consider casting your vote for her. She is the founder of the Marie Harrison Community Foundation, and she continues the amazing legacy of service to her community that her mother, Marie, impressed upon her as a young woman. VOTE FOR ARIEANN!

Link to vote now: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/sfexaminer_who-will-be-san-franciscan-of-the-year-in-activity-7377409202711048192-meE5/

As is customary, I end my piece with a song and video I encourage you to listen to. The name of the song is:

“We are one” by Frankie Beverly and Maze

Enjoy!!

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 13 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. He’s now living in San Francisco. You can reach him via phone (719) 715-9592 or email: mwashington@destination-freedom.org

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

Please follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/destfreedom13 and https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581197887970

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/destinationfreedom13/

