Girl Empowerment Making Eco Waves 

Elyana Violet presenting Inna Braverman International Innovators Award at ribbon cutting of first ocean wave energy port in USA with BFly GEMS Jessica, Sofi & Isabelle

From Waves to Women Empowerment: Inna Braverman’s first ocean wave energy port in USA supported by GEMS

The TheBFly.co GEMS (Girl Empowerment Movement Social) make eco waves at the first ocean wave energy port in the United States with Inna Braverman CEO of Eco Wave Power . The clean energy movement reached a historic milestone this week as Inna led the groundbreaking ribbon cutting event, which was not only a triumph for renewable technology but also a defining moment for women’s and girls’ empowerment, showcasing the leadership of a trailblazing female CEO in a field long dominated by men. Inna spoke candidly about her personal journey as a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated industry, inspiring the GEMS. She shared how she was once advised to step down as CEO in favor of “an older man with white hair” to make her company more marketable. Instead, she refused: “I’m glad I didn’t step down. I’m still here, and that’s one of the most important things to me — never step down if you believe in something.

The ribbon cutting drew significant attention from the clean energy and policy world, with coverage across outlets such as the Los Angeles Times , Associated Press, CBS Good Morning America, and LAist highlighting the project’s global potential and support from major partners like Shell and AltaSea. Leaders emphasized that the pilot could one day expand to power tens of thousands of homes while advancing California’s ambitious climate goals. In addition to these influential voices, another appearance came from the BFly GEMS, a youth-driven collective using media and activism to champion eco-sustainability and social impact. As part of its Future Changemakers for Good docuseries in collab with Reform-a-Nation (Reform-a-Nation.org). GEMS made a powerful appearance in support of the project’s vision for a more sustainable planet.

Upcoming actress and activist and cofounder BFly, Elyana Violet, presented Inna Braverman with the International Innovators Award with support by the International Justice Alliance recognizing her pioneering work in harnessing the power of ocean waves and expanding access to renewable energy across the globe, including emerging markets like India.

Elyana asked what advice she would share with the nex gen, Braverman responded with:

“ Follow your dreams and follow your passion — because that’s the greatest renewable energy source, even stronger than the waves.” Then she questioned what challenges did you overcome being a woman CEO “When we first took the company public, the advice I received was that to succeed in the stock market, I should step down as CEO and let an older man with white hair take over. I’m glad I didn’t step down. I’m still here, and that’s one of the most important things to me — never step down if you believe in something. Many people will tell you, you can’t do it, that you’re too weak. But if you give up, your daughters will give up, and their daughter’s daughter’s will give up.. We won’t have these wonderful projects if we don’t stand our ground.”

This ribbon cutting was not only a historic moment in the advancement of eco-sustainable technology, demonstrating how wave energy can provide clean, scalable power at a time when the world faces unprecedented climate challenges, including record-breaking temperatures and environmental pressures. But it was equally a powerful statement about girl and women empowerment, as Inna Braverman, a trailblazing female CEO in a traditionally male-dominated industry, showed what is possible when leadership, innovation, and determination converge. Her presence and words left an indelible mark on the young changemakers , empowering the next generation of women and girls.

