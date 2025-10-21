Bolton Case Raises Questions of Political Retaliation and Government Overreach

John Bolton speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland. (Gage Skidmore, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:John_Bolton_%2833024349291%29.jpg; CC BY-SA 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who served under President Donald Trump, has been accused of sharing sensitive government information with unauthorized individuals. According to Lawfare, Bolton faces “18 counts separated into two categories: transmission of national defense information and retention of national defense information.”

The Associated Press reported that “the charges stem from portions of Bolton’s personal diaries over his 45-year career in government and included unclassified information that was shared only with his immediate family and was known to the FBI as far back as 2021.” Since his resignation in 2019, Bolton has been accused of sharing classified and compromising information with unauthorized citizens.

The AP noted, “The Justice Department has a long history of investigations into the mishandling of classified information, including by public officials. The outcomes of those investigations have turned in part on whether officials developed evidence of willful mishandling or other crimes such as obstruction.”

The repeated mishandling of confidential government documents by officials has raised public concern. Many believe the pattern endangers national security while also opening the door to politically motivated prosecutions.

Trump himself has been accused of retaliating against political opponents. The AP reported, “Trump, for instance, was charged not only with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate but also with obstructing government efforts to get them back.” He was found guilty of 34 counts of misconduct.

According to the AP, “Bolton’s lawyers have said he moved forward with the book after a White House National Security Council official, with whom Bolton had worked for months, said the manuscript no longer had classified information.” This suggests that the public may have had access to sensitive information through Bolton’s writing.

Lawfare wrote, “Unlike the indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, the charges against Bolton are not, on their face, frivolous.” James has been accused of falsifying documents regarding a Virginia property, and Comey’s case involves allegedly falsified testimony before Congress.

Letitia James, who served as New York’s Attorney General, faces indictment under Trump’s Justice Department led by Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s private attorney who was recently appointed Attorney General. According to CNBC, Comey has argued that his case should be dismissed due to Halligan’s bias against him.

The NBC News reported that Halligan’s appointment may be unlawful, which could render these indictments unconstitutional. Comey contends that Halligan does not meet the necessary criteria to serve as attorney general under Trump’s administration.

If the courts agree, Halligan’s involvement could invalidate charges against those prosecuted under her supervision.

Still, Bolton’s alleged sharing of government information appears consistent with past behavior. Lawfare wrote, “The history of Trump’s statements and actions with respect to Bolton provide almost, though not quite, as strong a prima facie case for a vindictive prosecution motion as we can expect from Comey or James.”

Lawfare added, “Trump’s ire for Bolton dates back to policy disagreements during Trump’s first term. The task of the court here is thus not merely to assess Bolton’s conduct but to assess the corrupting force of Trump’s hatred and vengeance.”

Given Trump’s pattern of appointing loyalists to powerful roles, questions remain about whether these cases reflect justice or political retribution.

If the court finds that retaliation played no role, Bolton faces the possibility of imprisonment.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: