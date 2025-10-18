California Governor Signs Law Expanding Legal Protections for Immigrant Youth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 1261, authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland), into law, expanding legal protections for immigrant youth in California. The measure ensures unaccompanied minors and other young immigrants facing federal deportation proceedings have access to legal counsel.

“With the Trump-Vance administration using fear and deportation as political tools, California is choosing compassion, fairness, and basic human decency,” Bonta said. “AB 1261 represents a lifeline for the nearly 11,000 unaccompanied minors who pass through our state’s immigration courts each year. Providing them with legal representation gives these young people a fair opportunity to tell their story and pursue the California Dream.”

In his signing message, Governor Newsom emphasized that young immigrants often face heightened risks of exploitation and trafficking. “Providing them with legal support enhances their safety and stability in California,” he wrote.

The law’s passage follows recent federal actions that have drawn widespread criticism. The Department of Homeland Security and ICE recently launched “Operation Freaky Friday,” reportedly targeting immigrant teens, some as young as 14, by offering $2,500 to self-deport — even when they have valid claims to remain in the U.S.

Community and advocacy organizations praised AB 1261 as a landmark in California’s ongoing commitment to immigrant protections. “Ensuring that no child faces life-altering legal proceedings alone is a moral imperative,” said Jorge De La Cruz of First 5 California.

Supporters of the new law note that immigrants contribute over $1 trillion annually to California’s economy and pay more than $8 billion in state and local taxes. They argue that defending immigrant rights is both a humanitarian and economic necessity.

AB 1261 takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Assemblymember Mia Bonta represents California’s 18th Assembly District, encompassing the East Bay communities of Oakland, Alameda, and Emeryville. She also chairs the Assembly Health Committee.

