California Senator Henry Stern Calls Gaza Cease-Fire “A New Birth of Hope” During Visit to Israel

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – California State Senator Henry Stern witnessed what he described as “a new birth of hope” following the historic announcement of the end of the Gaza War and the release of hostages, according to a press statement from the senator’s office.

In the statement, Stern said he was invited by the Speaker of the Knesset to represent California during the announcement, noting that his visit reflected a commitment to peace and humanitarian progress. “Today, at the invitation of the Speaker of the Knesset, I was proud to represent California at a new birth of hope for this region,” Stern said. “I came to Israel praying and advocating for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of the hostages. That day has arrived. Blessed are the peacemakers,” the statement read.

According to the press release, Stern traveled as part of the Fifty States One Israel Delegation, a bipartisan coalition of state legislators advocating for peace and stability while emphasizing shared democratic values between the United States and Israel. The group’s mission, the release noted, was to strengthen U.S.–Israel relations while supporting diplomatic and humanitarian solutions to ongoing regional conflicts.

The statement added that Stern also participated in the Climate Solutions Prize cohort, a gathering of Jewish philanthropists, investors, and innovators working on sustainability initiatives across the Middle East. The release emphasized that the initiative “highlights the opportunities for clean energy, water resilience, and agricultural innovation to serve as pathways toward peace and prosperity across borders.”

Stern met with several leading entrepreneurs and researchers during his trip, including Elad Shamir of the Kinneret Innovation Center, whose work focuses on climate adaptation and agricultural technology. The senator’s office said in the statement that these meetings “underscored the power of Israeli innovation to tackle global challenges while fostering regional cooperation.”

While the press statement focused on peace and innovation, Stern’s remarks come at a time of significant humanitarian concern following months of armed conflict in Gaza.

Human rights observers and international organizations have repeatedly called for political leaders to prioritize diplomacy, accountability, and reconstruction efforts to prevent further civilian suffering.

Stern’s participation, according to his office’s press release, reflects a broader commitment to using policy and innovation as tools to promote stability and justice in the region.

