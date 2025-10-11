Inventopia to Open Engineering Center as Community Makerspace

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, CA – Inventopia, Davis’ nonprofit business incubator, announced this week that it is converting its engineering center into a fully equipped community makerspace, opening its doors to hobbyists, hackers, students, artists, carpenters, and entrepreneurs.

Over the years, Inventopia has built an extensive collection of advanced prototyping tools, including 3D printers, a laser cutter, CNC router, 4-axis CNC mill and lathe, an electronics prototyping lab, carbon fiber fabrication equipment, and MIG and TIG welding stations.

“We’ve built a great facility to support engineering startups, but it’s always been underutilized,” said Tim Keller, founder and executive director of Inventopia. “With support from the City of Davis, we have an opportunity to reconfigure the facility into a true community makerspace with a more accessible membership model. By opening it up to members of the public, we can give more people access to powerful tools for learning, making, and innovation.”

Inventopia is now seeking to recruit a core group of volunteer shop managers and community members to help run and steward the space. With the right volunteer team in place, the makerspace could begin opening to the public before the upcoming holiday season.

To learn more or get involved, visit Inventopia.org or contact tkeller@inventopia.org.

