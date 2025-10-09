Opinion: A Nightmare Scenario for Davis

Freight train blocks Davis city, causing traffic backup and emergency vehicle delays.

Yesterday I witnessed what could easily have become a nightmare scenario for the city of Davis. It was early afternoon when a long freight train slowly made its way down the north-south tracks that slice directly through the heart of downtown. Traffic was already backing up—something residents here are all too familiar with. These trains often slow to a crawl, sometimes stopping altogether for minutes at a time, effectively cutting the city in half.

What made this particular afternoon different—and deeply unsettling—was what happened next. As the train continued to block every east-west crossing from Third Street to Eighth, three emergency vehicles suddenly appeared: a fire engine, a rescue apparatus, and an ambulance. Their sirens blared, lights flashing, as they tried to find a way across. I watched as they first approached Third Street, then Fourth, then Fifth, each time coming to the same grim realization—there was no way through.

The vehicles, with their crews ready to respond to what could have been a life-threatening emergency, sat helplessly like the rest of us. They could not go north, could not go south, and could not reach their destination until the train cleared the tracks. For several long minutes, Davis’ emergency response system was paralyzed. When the train finally moved on, the vehicles roared to life and sped away. But the moment left me with a sinking feeling: what if this time, someone’s life had depended on those lost minutes?

Imagine a fire breaking out in one of the historic core area neighborhoods on the east side of the tracks. Imagine a person in East Davis suffering a heart attack or stroke, waiting for paramedics who can’t reach them because an already slow moving freight train happens to be idling across the crossings. Every second counts in these situations. The difference between a quick response and a delayed one can determine whether a person lives or dies, whether a fire is contained or spreads to an entire block.

The reality is, the only reason such a tragedy hasn’t already occurred is sheer luck. Trains stop across our downtown corridors multiple times a day, sometimes for five or even ten minutes. With that frequency of blockage, it’s only a matter of time before Davis experiences a preventable loss—one that could expose both the city and Union Pacific Railroad to enormous liability.

This problem is not new. City officials and residents have been aware of it for decades. There are no underpasses or overpasses along the stretch of track that runs through the downtown core, meaning that when a train stops, the city is effectively bisected. Drivers are forced to idle, pedestrians are stranded on sidewalks, and, most importantly, emergency vehicles cannot reach where they need to go.

Back in 2014 and again in 2016, Davis joined with Yolo County, West Sacramento, and Woodland to explore a solution through what was called the Yolo Freight Rail Relocation Project. The idea was simple but transformative: reroute the north-south freight line around the city, freeing downtown from the constant gridlock and safety hazards caused by at-grade crossings.

At the time, local leaders expressed optimism that federal grants and regional cooperation could make such a project viable. The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a technical assistance grant to study the feasibility and economic impacts of rail relocation. The resulting reports made a compelling case.

The studies found that moving the rail line could yield multiple benefits beyond public safety—redevelopment opportunities, economic growth, and improved flood control. The analysis projected that relocating the rail line could eliminate 22 at-grade crossings throughout Yolo County, enhance flood protection by removing the trestle north of the Sacramento Weir, and open up significant parcels of land in Davis and Woodland for redevelopment.

According to the 2016 report, the potential economic benefits were staggering. Over a 20- to 40-year horizon, the rail relocation project was projected to generate between 38,700 and 53,200 new jobs countywide and produce between $5.9 billion and $8.1 billion in annual economic output. Davis alone could see up to 2,230 new residential units and more than 2.4 million square feet of commercial space built on the reclaimed land.

At the time, Congressman John Garamendi called the project an example of how “regional collaboration and comprehensive planning” could improve both public safety and economic vitality. Congresswoman Doris Matsui described the proposal as “multi-benefit infrastructure” that would create new opportunities for jobs, housing, and sustainable redevelopment.

The potential benefits were not just economic. Relocating the rail line would mean faster emergency response times, fewer blocked intersections, and safer downtown streets. It would also support environmental goals by enabling smarter urban planning and reducing idling emissions from cars stuck waiting at the crossings.

Yet nearly a decade later, nothing has happened. The studies were completed, the findings were publicized, and the momentum faded away. The rail line still cuts through downtown, the crossings still jam up traffic, and emergency responders are still forced to gamble on timing.

The costs, estimated between $157 million and $337 million, were undoubtedly significant. But those figures must be viewed in context. The studies identified numerous ways to offset expenses through integration with regional flood control projects, particularly those connected to the Sacramento Weir and Yolo Bypass expansions. Combining the projects could reduce costs by up to $70 million, according to the report.

That’s before factoring in the long-term savings from reduced emergency response times, decreased vehicle idling, and increased property values in redeveloped downtown parcels. In the long run, failing to act may prove far more expensive—especially if tragedy strikes and litigation follows.

The issue is not one of awareness but of will. Davis has always prided itself on its progressive values and forward-looking policies, yet in this case, inertia has prevailed. The trains still run through the middle of town just as they did half a century ago, when Davis was smaller and less congested. What worked for a city of 20,000 in the 1970s doesn’t work for a city of 70,000 today.

In an era where cities across California are investing in safer, more efficient transportation systems, it’s remarkable that Davis continues to tolerate a freight line that routinely divides its downtown and endangers its residents. The city’s fire and police departments have no reliable way to navigate when crossings are blocked. During peak hours, the delays extend far beyond downtown, creating ripple effects through residential neighborhoods and onto the main arterials.

Union Pacific has a role to play as well. The company operates this line and must bear responsibility for the safety risks it creates. It’s not enough to claim compliance with existing regulations when those regulations fail to account for the real-world impacts on emergency response and public safety. If a delayed ambulance ever leads to a preventable death, both the railroad and the city will face difficult questions about why nothing was done when the warning signs were so clear.

The Yolo Freight Rail Relocation project offered a blueprint for solving one of Davis’ most persistent and dangerous problems. What’s missing now is leadership—someone willing to pick up where those earlier efforts left off and to recognize this for what it truly is: an unnecessary public safety risk waiting to become a catastrophe.

If we truly value safety, sustainability, and smart urban planning, then the conversation must begin again—urgently. The next time those sirens blare, the city’s firefighters or paramedics might not be so lucky. And if that day comes, no one will be able to say we didn’t see it coming.

