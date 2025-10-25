Governor Newsom’s SAFE Task Force Clears Homeless Camps in Fresno, San Diego

By Vanguard Staff

FRESNO – Governor Gavin Newsom’s State Action for Facilitation on Encampments (SAFE) Task Force has announced the removal of homeless encampments on state property in San Diego and Fresno, connecting residents with medical services, housing, and other resources.

“Living in a dangerous and unsanitary encampment should never be someone’s only option and in California, we have built systems of care to provide people with safer, better choices,” Newsom said. “This week, our teams worked with our local partners in Fresno and San Diego to address homeless encampments on state property — and connect people with support and care. These ongoing efforts happening up and down the state demonstrate the power of partnership and how together we can address homelessness with urgency, compassion, and accountability — improving safety and quality of life for everyone.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer credited collaboration with the state for helping thousands transition out of homelessness. “In Fresno, we take action to address homelessness with real results,” Dyer said. “Since launching Project Off-Ramp in 2021, we’ve helped over 10,000 people transition from encampments into shelter. Many have since moved into permanent housing. The state has also stepped up — helping clear encampments and install fencing and barriers to prevent people from returning. I want to thank the Governor’s Office, Caltrans, CHP, and the SAFE Task Force for recognizing how important this is to the safety and well-being of our community.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the program’s model of pairing resources with encampment removal is critical to making progress. “Pairing resources to assist people transiting from street homelessness to shelters or housing before removing unsafe encampments is how we make meaningful progress,” Gloria said. “I’m grateful Governor Newsom is supporting our efforts by bringing together state agencies through the SAFE Task Force, which builds on our successful new partnership with Caltrans to clear unsafe encampments along our freeways.”

California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said the task force represents “a compassionate, coordinated effort to restore dignity, improve safety and deliver real solutions for our communities.” Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss added that “Housing First is an evidence-based practice proven to end homelessness. Through the SAFE Task Force, California is putting that principle into action — meeting people where they are, connecting them to housing and services, and focusing on what truly works: a home.”

California Health and Human Services Secretary Kim Johnson called the Fresno and San Diego operations an example of “coordinated, compassionate outreach.” “The operations in San Diego and Fresno connected people to critical safety net services and housing supports, showing what’s possible when we lead with care, partnership, and a shared goal,” Johnson said.

The Fresno operation focused on encampments along Highway 180 that had at times drawn up to 50 people. Caltrans had previously cleared the site multiple times, removing 63 cubic yards of debris before installing rock barriers to prevent repopulation. Another encampment near Highway 41 was also cleared, with 6 cubic yards of debris and hazardous waste removed.

“Having state, county, and city resources on one site enables unhoused individuals to obtain the vital documents and resources necessary to end their homelessness,” said Poverello House CEO Zachary D. Darrah. “Poverello House is grateful to partner with the State of California’s SAFE Task Force and the City and County on this project. We all know that resolving a person’s homelessness requires community collaboration.”

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said the coordinated approach enhances safety. “Encampments threaten the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” he said. “By working closely with our state and local partners, we are delivering results, helping individuals transition to safer environments and strengthening public safety across California.”

Local officials in Fresno are also planning a community outreach fair next week to connect unhoused individuals with housing, medical care, drug treatment, counseling, and other essential services.

In San Diego, task force members cleared encampments along the 805 Freeway, which had at times housed up to 30 people. Caltrans collected 33 cubic yards of debris and plans to install fencing and rock barriers to deter future camping.

“Encampments pose serious challenges for all members of the community, most of all our unhoused neighbors living in these unsafe conditions,” said PATH CEO Jennifer Hark Dietz. “We know that when encampment response efforts are led with trauma-informed services, unsheltered individuals are more likely to accept connections to shelter and housing that can help end their homelessness.”

The SAFE Task Force combines the efforts of Caltrans, CHP, the DMV, and state agencies overseeing housing, health, and emergency management. Since 2021, Caltrans has cleared more than 19,000 encampments and collected roughly 354,000 cubic yards of litter and debris statewide.

The Newsom administration says these coordinated actions are helping to slow the growth of unsheltered homelessness in California. The state reported that last year unsheltered homelessness rose just 0.45 percent, compared to a national increase of nearly 7 percent. In 2024, while national homelessness rose more than 18 percent, California’s increase was about 3 percent — lower than in 40 other states.

According to the administration, California also achieved the nation’s largest reduction in veteran homelessness and made progress in reducing youth homelessness. Several communities across the state are now reporting declines in unsheltered homelessness.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: