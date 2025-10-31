ABA Says Political Interference Undermines Credibility of US Legal System

CHICAGO – The American Bar Association (ABA) is condemning recent federal prosecutorial actions that it says appear to be politically motivated, warning that such interference threatens the credibility of the U.S. legal system.

The ABA said “independence and evidence-based decision making” are fundamental rules of law. The association argued these principles are subverted when experienced prosecutors are removed for partisan reasons or when individuals are targeted first and investigated later, undermining the foundational practices that ensure justice for all.

When these principles are discarded, the Department of Justice loses credibility, the ABA said, adding that this erosion of impartiality and fairness damages the public’s trust in the system.

“Laws and the justice system should not be wielded as weapons against enemies but should stand as protection for all,” the organization said. “Political interference in the prosecutorial process is corrosive.”

The ABA said it will continue to advocate for independence, evidence-based decision making, and nonpartisan actions within the justice system to uphold public confidence and the rule of law.

