ACLU Warns Next NYC Mayor Must Tackle Policing, Immigration, and Rikers Crisis

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A new policy platform released by a civil liberties coalition warns that the next New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, will face intensifying federal pressure on immigration, policing, surveillance, and the city’s jails. The platform outlines a series of reforms the group says are necessary to protect civil rights and prevent further harm to vulnerable communities.

The ACLU of New York reports that the Trump administration has “mused about taking over New York” and increasing federal policing, ICE activity, and surveillance, placing immigrant communities at heightened risk. According to the platform, ICE has already used Manhattan’s immigration courts as “the epicenter” of arrests, while federal officials attempt to undermine the city’s sanctuary laws through lawsuits and political pressure.

Advocates argue the next mayor must “defend and strengthen” New York’s sanctuary commitments, as detailed in the platform. Recommendations include passing the New York City Trust Act to allow residents to seek court relief if city agencies violate sanctuary rules, removing carveouts that allow the NYPD and Department of Correction to honor ICE detainers, and expanding legal services such as the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project.

The platform also critiques the NYPD’s renewed use of broken windows policing, citing “racial bias” and an increase in stop-and-frisk, low-level arrests, and misconduct complaints. It was suggested that units like the Neighborhood Safety Teams and Community Response Teams should be disbanded because they are “the worst offenders” in abusive tactics. Advocates also note that immigrant delivery cyclists face criminal penalties for traffic infractions that drivers only receive civil fines for, a disparity the platform attributes to harmful enforcement priorities.

Regarding protest rights, the ACLU states the NYPD has a “history of violently responding to protests” and urges the mayor to implement safeguards outlined in the Payne settlement. Recommendations include ending kettling, limiting drones, curtailing chemical and acoustic weapons, and eliminating the Strategic Response Group, according to the platform.

On surveillance, the report warns the federal government is expanding “invasive, unregulated” technology to monitor immigrants and marginalized communities. The platform calls on the next mayor to regulate facial recognition, license plate readers, and police drones, and to increase transparency around city algorithms so New Yorkers “know when AI tools are making decisions impacting their lives.”

Additionally, the crisis at Rikers Island, which the jail’s conditions call a “humanitarian disaster,” was noted as deaths continue “month after month.” According to the report, the jail population rose above 7,000 due to excessive bail, criminalization of mental illness, and delays transferring people to state prisons. Advocates asked Mamdani to expand early release programs, coordinate with state corrections to accelerate transfers, and commit to closing Rikers as required by city law.

The ACLU also demands the elimination of solitary confinement, withdrawal of any plans to allow ICE to operate on Rikers, and restoration of gender-affirming housing for transgender and nonbinary people. According to the report, the mayor must “protect the rights of every person detained in New York jails.”

In education, the report warns that LGBTQ and immigrant students face increased federal hostility. The platform calls on the mayor to strengthen NYC Public Schools’ protections against ICE access, require all school personnel to receive training on protections for vulnerable students, and reinvest funding from school policing into counselors, nurses, and extracurricular programs. According to the platform, heavy reliance on metal detectors and harsh discipline contributes to the school-to-prison pipeline.

Finally, the platform highlights threats to reproductive and gender justice, urging the mayor to increase investment in abortion access, expand gender-affirming care, and ensure all city agencies offer an X gender marker on identity documents.

The ACLU of New York concludes that the next mayor must “steer New York toward a stronger democracy” by resisting federal crackdowns and protecting the rights of immigrants, incarcerated people, students, and other impacted groups.

