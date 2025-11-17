Attorney General Opposes Trump’s Plan to End TPS for Haitians, Venezuelans

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a coalition of 15 attorneys general opposing what his office calls a dangerous and unlawful move by the Trump administration to strip Temporary Protected Status from Venezuelan and Haitian immigrants and put hundreds of thousands at risk of deportation. The effort was announced Thursday by the California Department of Justice, which reported the filing of an amicus brief challenging the administration’s decision.

The press release notes that TPS provides legal status to immigrants facing dangerous conditions in their home countries. Attorney General Bonta emphasizes that TPS holders have fled violence and instability, are present in America lawfully, and have contributed to California’s economy and communities.

The California Department of Justice describes TPS as a critical humanitarian tool, reflecting America’s long history of accepting those fleeing armed conflict, natural disasters, and other humanitarian crises that make their home countries unsafe.

In the amicus brief, the attorney general weighs in on the moral, economic, and political impact on TPS holders. By eliminating TPS status without good cause, the California Department of Justice argues that families of U.S. citizens and TPS holders can be separated.

Moreover, the California Department of Justice noted that TPS holders contribute significantly to California’s economy and government revenue. Through employment, entrepreneurship, and contributions, TPS Venezuelan immigrants contribute $11.5 billion to the American economy. These immigrants also pay $19 billion in property taxes alone, as well as other forms of tax contributions.

Notably, the amicus brief mentions that TPS Venezuelans are less likely to report crime. However, revoking TPS holders’ status could negatively impact hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants and U.S. citizens’ employer-sponsored insurance, posing public health risks.

In conclusion, the California Department of Justice affirmed Attorney General Bonta’s commitment to protecting 10 million California immigrants, stating that protecting TPS Haitians and Venezuelans is a critical step. The press release noted that the attorney general has successfully halted the Trump administration’s effort to limit public benefits based on immigration status, as litigation proceeds.

