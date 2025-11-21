Opinion: Are These Guys Insane? DA Pulls New Theory Out of Left Field in Dominguez Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — After more than a year of litigation, thousands of pages of psychiatric records, and a mistrial, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office has rolled out a brand-new theory in the prosecution of Carlos Reales Dominguez — and it’s one that feels less grounded in science than in stigma and desperation.

At a Thursday hearing, prosecutors argued that Dominguez, accused of killing two people and seriously injuring another in Davis in April 2023, may have been suffering from cannabis-induced psychosis rather than schizophrenia. The theory was presented by Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney David Wilson, who told the court, “The defendant was purchasing high THC value, meaning above 10% products, for months, if not years, prior to the events in question. Those high THC materials lead to psychosis.”

Judge Samuel McAdam immediately called attention to the abrupt pivot. “This is an entirely new theory for the people?” he asked.

That question lingers — loudly — because nothing from the first trial or the extensive psychiatric record suggests that cannabis played a meaningful role in Dominguez’s mental state. In fact, the defense reminded the court that the overwhelming weight of medical evidence points in another direction.

“No less than eight psychologists and psychiatrists have diagnosed Mr. Dominguez as suffering from schizophrenia,” attorney Dan Hutchinson said. “He still suffers from the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, which of course we saw throughout the trial, which he still suffers from to this day.”

Eight mental-health professionals. Independent exams. Court-ordered evaluations. Long-term treatment. Antipsychotic medication. And yet, more than a year into the case — after a mistrial — the prosecution is suddenly arguing marijuana as the driving factor?

The prosecution acknowledged reviewing more than 8,000 pages of discovery and admitted the theory was never meaningfully raised during the original proceedings. Wilson told the court, “In my review of the 8,000 pages of discovery and much of the reports… is that it was touched upon, but more or less ignored.” When pressed on why it was ignored, he said he didn’t know.

That admission matters, because at this stage, this doesn’t look like science — it looks like scrambling.

Cannabis-induced psychosis exists, but documented cases remain rare, typically acute, and short-lived. It is not a substitute diagnosis for schizophrenia and is not treated as a causal explanation for long-term psychotic disorders already confirmed by multiple clinical experts. And prosecutors are not pointing to a measurable psychiatric evaluation, a treating doctor, or new evidence — only receipts showing high-THC purchases and a theory.

Instead of persuading, the strategy reinforces a familiar trope: blame the drug, not the disease. The idea that cannabis — even strong cannabis — predictably triggers violent psychosis is not supported by current medical consensus. Yet it is politically convenient. It evokes fear. It avoids acknowledging the harder, uncomfortable truth: a severely mentally ill former student slipped through institutional cracks long before violence occurred.

Judge McAdam denied the motion, noting, “The defendant has been treated for schizophrenia for over two years. He’s been in custody, and he’s been on psychotropic medication as part of his treatment. His circumstances for an evaluation now are dramatically different.”

That ruling is grounded in reality. The new theory is not.

With jury selection approaching and public pressure mounting, the DA’s late-stage shift looks less like a breakthrough and more like an attempt to reframe a case they struggled to win the first time.

There is a difference between building a case and reinventing one.

The people of Davis deserve answers, not theatrics. The victims’ families deserve the truth, not shifting narratives. And the jury deserves a trial based on evidence — not recycled Reefer Madness mythology.

