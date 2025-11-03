WE ARE OBLIVIOUS (2025)

By Kevin “Rashid” Johnson
We in strip clubs
Throwing ones
They at the range
Loading guns
We having dance offs
Booties twerking
They training hand-to-hand
Bodies working
We gouge on junk food
Overweight
They in gyms
Hitting weights
We in the hood
Chasing ghetto fame
They in the woods
Playing war games
With supply lines cut
We couldn’t survive
They can live off the land
And thrive
As we go our merry way
Without a care
Nazi sentiment
On the rise everywhere
As the world around us
Grows deadly serious
We playing kid’s games
Oblivious
Military brass being purged
Of women and Blacks
Jim Crow in the wings
Staging a comeback
National Guard and Marines
Mobilized
To invade every city
Of every size
Trained for urban combat
To rain hell like Gaza
Their sights trained on
Blacks and la Raza
Police forces expanding
With full immunity
The blue Klan with plans
Kill us with impunity
Missiles drones bombs
Are we ready for that?
Not shootouts but real war
Whole hoods laid flat
All the signs are telescoped
In preparation
We reclining laid back
Like we on vacation
We don’t see what’s coming
The stench on the wind
Tomorrow’s enemies
Are today’s friends
Power plots being hatched
All we know is marching
They want the globe
We want golden arches
Our vision limited
To small situations
The powers that be
Planning our extermination
This is the deal
With growing gentrification
With our living situation
More incarceration
The poor and homeless
Are being outlawed
Where else will we shelter
Caves and bogs?
Old style white supremacy
Is on the rise
Society paralyzed
With racial lies
A game of divide and rule
We don’t realize
Played by the rich
We so idolize
Who falsely criminalize
Browns and Blacks disappeared
Mass roundups
People living in fear
Of ICE checkpoints
Jumpouts in ski masks
Civil rights being erased
Real fast
For some the signs of the times
Are very clear
Many say
This can’t be happening here
Think not
You need a history lesson
This country was
Born and raised on the blessings
Of genocide slavery
Rape theft of land
They portrayed it as the burden
Of the white man
A so-called mission
To civilize every dark seed
Kipling called on whites
“Bring forth the best ye breed”
Once we were needed
To generate their wealth
That was the only reason
They cared about our health
Now we’re seen as obstacles
A surplus population
That in their minds
Need extermination
So we’re back to race hate
Groomed at the grassroots
More open than ever
Swastikas jackboots Nazi salutes
Remember Donald Trump’s
Inauguration
Elon Musk gave the salute
To the entire nation
While we rapping singing dancing
And humming
They’re preparing to win a war
We don’t even see coming
1 comment
Uh . . . . . . . . . . . . . ok?
“We”, “They” . . . . . . ok
Is there any evidence that whole neighborhoods are going to be laid flat like much of Gaza? That certainly hasn’t made it’s way into my algorithms.
And seriously, why would Elon Musk literally do an awkward Nazi salute? For what purpose? A secret symbol to his Nazi followers. Really, Nazi is so over-used that it’s offensive (by way of making everything Nazi the true meaning of Nazi is lost).
And why is everyone at a strip club?