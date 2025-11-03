WE ARE OBLIVIOUS (2025)

By Kevin “Rashid” Johnson

We in strip clubs

Throwing ones

They at the range

Loading guns

We having dance offs

Booties twerking

They training hand-to-hand

Bodies working

We gouge on junk food

Overweight

They in gyms

Hitting weights

We in the hood

Chasing ghetto fame

They in the woods

Playing war games

With supply lines cut

We couldn’t survive

They can live off the land

And thrive

As we go our merry way

Without a care

Nazi sentiment

On the rise everywhere

As the world around us

Grows deadly serious

We playing kid’s games

Oblivious

Military brass being purged

Of women and Blacks

Jim Crow in the wings

Staging a comeback

National Guard and Marines

Mobilized

To invade every city

Of every size

Trained for urban combat

To rain hell like Gaza

Their sights trained on

Blacks and la Raza

Police forces expanding

With full immunity

The blue Klan with plans

Kill us with impunity

Missiles drones bombs

Are we ready for that?

Not shootouts but real war

Whole hoods laid flat

All the signs are telescoped

In preparation

We reclining laid back

Like we on vacation

We don’t see what’s coming

The stench on the wind

Tomorrow’s enemies

Are today’s friends

Power plots being hatched

All we know is marching

They want the globe

We want golden arches

Our vision limited

To small situations

The powers that be

Planning our extermination

This is the deal

With growing gentrification

With our living situation

More incarceration

The poor and homeless

Are being outlawed

Where else will we shelter

Caves and bogs?

Old style white supremacy

Is on the rise

Society paralyzed

With racial lies

A game of divide and rule

We don’t realize

Played by the rich

We so idolize

Who falsely criminalize

Browns and Blacks disappeared

Mass roundups

People living in fear

Of ICE checkpoints

Jumpouts in ski masks

Civil rights being erased

Real fast

For some the signs of the times

Are very clear

Many say

This can’t be happening here

Think not

You need a history lesson

This country was

Born and raised on the blessings

Of genocide slavery

Rape theft of land

They portrayed it as the burden

Of the white man

A so-called mission

To civilize every dark seed

Kipling called on whites

“Bring forth the best ye breed”

Once we were needed

To generate their wealth

That was the only reason

They cared about our health

Now we’re seen as obstacles

A surplus population

That in their minds

Need extermination

So we’re back to race hate

Groomed at the grassroots

More open than ever

Swastikas jackboots Nazi salutes

Remember Donald Trump’s

Inauguration

Elon Musk gave the salute

To the entire nation

While we rapping singing dancing

And humming

They’re preparing to win a war

We don’t even see coming

