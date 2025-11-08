Op-ed | Prison Pay and Commissary Prices: Too Little for Too Much

It can take an incarcerated person weeks of strenuous work to afford even just a stick of deodorant.

You would think that being “property of a state,” where work detail and programs are required, one would be provided with the bare necessities. But upon entry into prison, we are provided with minimal toiletries, like soap, deodorant, and lotion. These items may last during our two-week stay in intake, but once they are gone, we’re on our own. After that, we spend time in a reception dorm, possibly for weeks, during which we have no interaction whatsoever with the rest of the population. From there, we are transferred to another reception unit within the facility, but are still not designated as “general population,” and therefore are unable to participate in prison activities—including work. It may take months before we can earn any money, and we face stagnant days filled with idle time. An incarcerated person’s needs are not met if they have no support from someone on the outside.

We are mandated to work six to eight hours per day, Monday through Friday. The hourly pay ranges from $0.06 to $0.24. And while the earnings are placed in our accounts weekly, policy and procedure allow us to shop for items only every other week. This creates a situation where, after working 60 to 80 hours over two weeks, many accumulate around a mere six dollars to spend.

A great deal of the work we do is strenuous (mess hall worker, laundry worker, yard crew, etc.). Holding these same positions in New York outside of prisons could easily bring a person’s earnings to at least $620 weekly.

Obviously, the pay wage needs to be increased, but something more immediate is the ever-increasing cost of commissary items. As inflation rises, so do the prices charged within these walls. To give just a few examples (and keep in mind the current biweekly pay):

bar of soap: $1.15

deodorant: $2.00

laundry soap: $6.75

lotion: $3.14

And these prices—not our pay—are constantly rising. An incarcerated person would have to work a whole month to be able to afford just these four items alone.

It is also worth mentioning that prison food is neither tasty, nor healthy, nor abundant. The last meal of the day is served at 4 p.m. The next meal is not called until roughly 7:30 a.m.—meaning there can be more than 15 hours between meals. And food from the mess hall is not allowed to be taken back to the housing areas. Just imagine the effect this has on those of us with no support, dependent on state pay.

Which leads me to the astronomical prices for food items available in the commissary:

broccoli: $1.99 –$4.50

chicken (four to five pieces): $8.97

chicken wings (five): $4.70

coffee: $6.18

tea: $3.14

If surviving on state pay, there is no way one will ever be able to afford any of these items in conjunction with hygiene products. In the end, many of us are barely making it.

An incarcerated person’s consequence for their actions is prison. And while we are not requesting pay equal to that of those on the outside, we are deserving of higher wages and lower prices to maintain some semblance of self-sufficiency. The goal is rehabilitation, right? No matter the setting, we are still human beings with basic essential needs. Too little for too much should no longer be an option. Just because the cost of living is increasing doesn’t mean our livelihoods are of less value.

LaShawn Lewis is a daughter, mother, grandmother, Alternatives to Violence Program facilitator, college student, and advocate for just carceral policies. She chooses to write and give her voice in hopes of making a change. Her slogan of choice to bring about awareness is “Can You Hear Us Now!” She can be reached on JPay at LaShawn Lewis, 18G1036, NYS DOCCS Inmate Services.

