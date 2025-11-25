Op-ed | New Report Highlights How CBP and Border Patrol are Becoming a Repressive Internal Intelligence Agency

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

AP report reveals how the agency uses AI and mass surveillance across the nation to target, detain, and seize money from innocent drivers

by Jay Stanley, Senior Policy Analyst, ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project

The Associated Press has published the results of a wide-ranging investigation showing that the U.S. Border Patrol has built a nationwide dragnet driver-surveillance system that it uses to target people it thinks are “suspicious.” The Border Patrol, which most Americans probably think just, as its name says, patrols the border, has long been a lawless, rogue agency. Now it appears to have become an ugly new nationwide intelligence agency and police force that targets innocent people using techniques that should be unacceptable in a free society.

Congress needs to act rapidly to rein in this program, as do state and local governments that are allowing some of these federal agencies to put plate readers on their highways and their law enforcement officers to participate directly and through data sharing arrangements.

Here’s how it works:

Collect data on Americans’ movements. The U.S. Border Patrol (which is part of Customs and Border Protection [CBP], which is part of DHS) has secretively built a system of automated license plate readers (ALPR) across the nation that carries out dragnet surveillance of millions of Americans’ movements Identify “suspicious” movement patterns. Border Patrol “intelligence” operatives monitor this data for movements they deem suspicious. We know little about what they consider suspicious, or what kinds of AI algorithms they are using to do so. Find an excuse to pull them over. Local police, acting at the behest of the feds, then pull over the targeted driver using what is known as a “pretext stop,” in which officers use real or claimed minor traffic violations as an excuse to pull over a driver whom they really want to target for other reasons. Interrogate, search, and seize. Once the person has been stopped due to some supposed legal violation, they are aggressively questioned, according to the AP, and often searched and subject to having their property seized without proof of wrongdoing in a manner tantamount to theft.

Not only is the Border Patrol engaging in a mass-surveillance domestic intelligence operation, but it’s receiving billions more with which to build this system as the Trump Administration and Congress funnel money into anti-immigration efforts.

This system is rife with problems

The Border Patrol’s surveillance infrastructure is made up of its own plate readers strung across highways from the southern border to such faraway places as Illinois and Michigan. We don’t know the full extent of their placement. It also accesses a similar nationwide network of plate readers run by the DEA, and has been authorized to access systems operated by private companies. Immigration agencies’ access to data collected by the ALPR company Flock has sparked widespread controversy, and the company, which is feeling the heat, says it no longer has a formal relationship with any DHS agencies. But there are other companies in this space that engage in mass driver surveillance, including Motorola (operating as Vigilant) and Rekor. Neither company responded to a request for comment by AP. We know that at least ICE has direct access to the Vigilant database, and they and other immigration agencies may also have contracts with Rekor.

We know little about how the government singles people out for stops. We do know that private companies advertise the ability to not only collect data on Americans’ comings and goings, but also to use AI to flag some people with supposedly suspicious travel patterns. I recently wrote about how the company Flock has been doing this; both Vigilant and Rekor also boast that they do the same.

A former CBP official told the AP that the agency develops “patterns of life” about people to try to detect when they deviate from their normal daily routine in suspicious ways. This is a term for an activity that stretches back to the use of aerial mass surveillance during the Iraq war, when searches for patterns of life were used to try to locate Iraqi resistance fighters planting roadside bombs. Of unclear effectiveness and impossible to carry out at scale without watching everyone all the time, pattern-of-life surveillance has clearly now been brought home. (In 2021, an attempt by Baltimore police to deploy mass aerial surveillance akin to that used in Iraq was struck down by the courts.) Logs of nationwide Flock plate searches obtained by the ACLU of Massachusetts show that “pattern of life” has been listed regularly as the purpose of a search by police agencies across the country.

Once a target is identified, the AP reports, officers use such alleged violations as speeding (even slightly over the limit), failure to signal, window tinting, or a dangling air freshener supposedly blocking the driver’s view. “The beautiful thing about the Texas Traffic Code is there’s thousands of things you can stop a vehicle for,” declared a sheriff’s deputy in that state. (There’s no reason to think that Texas is an outlier among states when it comes to traffic law complexity.)

Law enforcement can’t search a person’s car under the Constitution without either permission or probable cause on the officer’s part to believe that the car contains evidence of a crime, but in reality intimidated drivers often give such permission, or officers use bogus dog sniffs to obtain probable cause. The AP also reported that the authorities “often” used the American policing profession’s corrupt and abusive practice of civil asset forfeiture, in which police seize cash and vehicles without proof of wrongdoing. That forces drivers to engage in expensive legal battles to regain their property; often they’re never able.

A secretive system hidden from Americans

Do Americans want their government engaging in this kind of activity? That’s doubtful, but they haven’t even been able to make a judgment because these agencies have been keeping it largely secret. According to the AP,

The Border Patrol has for years hidden details of its license plate reader program, trying to keep any mention of the program out of court documents and police reports, former officials say, even going so far as to propose dropping charges rather than risk revealing any details about the placement and use of their covert license plate readers. Readers are often disguised along highways in traffic safety equipment like drums and barrels.

This stratagem is known as evidence laundering or “parallel construction.” It was so-named by the DEA, which used it to hide leads that it was obtaining from NSA surveillance that was carried out without a warrant, under the justification that it was purely for national security purposes rather than for criminal law enforcement. “It’s just like laundering money — you work it backwards to make it clean,” a former agent told Reuters of the DEA program.

Other important elements

There are other important civil liberties aspects to this story. They include:

The Border patrol as rogue agency. The ACLU has long pointed out that the Border Patrol is a “rogue agency” — a ”lawless agency with a history of abuses.” The Border Patrol is the most aggressive and abusive immigration agency— worse than ICE — and has been behind many of the worst abuses we’ve seen in American cities so far. Ominously, the Trump Administration is now filling ICE leadership positions with Border Patrol staff. This program, like DHS’s new face recognition app, represents an importation of abusive Border Patrol practices into the rest of the country.

The ACLU has long pointed out that the Border Patrol is a “rogue agency” — a ”lawless agency with a history of abuses.” The Border Patrol is the most aggressive and abusive immigration agency— worse than ICE — and has been behind many of the worst abuses we’ve seen in American cities so far. Ominously, the Trump Administration is now filling ICE leadership positions with Border Patrol staff. This program, like DHS’s new face recognition app, represents an importation of abusive Border Patrol practices into the rest of the country. The transformation of the Border Patrol into an “intelligence” agency. There is a long, sordid history of police “intelligence” units being involved in abuse against people who hold views that law enforcement dislikes, going back to the notorious urban police “red squads” of the 20th century, who worked to infiltrate and suppress liberals, radicals, and civil rights activists for decades. “Intelligence” also has a tendency to devolve into mass surveillance. While there might be a legitimate role for police intelligence officers in analyzing legitimately obtained evidence and case materials, in our age of surveillance technology it all too often means “watching and sifting through everybody’s activities to find people who are suspicious to us.”

There is a long, sordid history of police “intelligence” units being involved in abuse against people who hold views that law enforcement dislikes, going back to the notorious urban police “red squads” of the 20th century, who worked to infiltrate and suppress liberals, radicals, and civil rights activists for decades. “Intelligence” also has a tendency to devolve into mass surveillance. While there might be a legitimate role for police intelligence officers in analyzing legitimately obtained evidence and case materials, in our age of surveillance technology it all too often means “watching and sifting through everybody’s activities to find people who are suspicious to us.” The recruitment of local police. An important element of the AP’s reporting is the extent to which the Border Patrol relies on local officers to assist in their program, such as by carrying out pretext stops. Communications obtained by the AP reveal group chats in which federal and local officers tightly coordinate their targeting of suspects. The AP also describes how massive federal grants are helping to construct the dragnet used in that targeting, and (as we recently discussed) the Trump Administration is generally working to enlist local law enforcement into its abusive deportation drive.

An important element of the AP’s reporting is the extent to which the Border Patrol relies on local officers to assist in their program, such as by carrying out pretext stops. Communications obtained by the AP reveal group chats in which federal and local officers tightly coordinate their targeting of suspects. The AP also describes how massive federal grants are helping to construct the dragnet used in that targeting, and (as we recently discussed) the Trump Administration is generally working to enlist local law enforcement into its abusive deportation drive. This system has been gestating for years. The DEA first created an ALPR system in 2008, as we pointed out in a 2013 piece drawing attention and objecting to the program. By 2015 FOIA records we obtained showed that it had greatly expanded in scope. Still, the AP’s reporting makes clear that much has changed after 10 more years of expansion, the adoption of ALPR by other agencies like the Border Patrol, improving technology, the emergence of centralized private providers like Flock, Vigilant, and Rekor, and the overall context of Trump’s drive to terrorize immigrants. We’re in an entirely new reality now.

