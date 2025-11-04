Court Watch: Man Released on Own Recognizance Despite Prosecution’s Objections

WOODLAND, Calif. – During a hearing on a motion for pretrial release in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Clara M. Levers released a man on supervised own recognizance (SOR), despite the prosecution’s argument to keep him in custody after multiple parole violations.

The decision came after the defense argued that the man was originally given a lengthy prison sentence for a violation committed at age 16, asserting that the system failed to rehabilitate him.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang stated that the man was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2013 for robbery and dissuasion of a witness and was released in July 2023. Shortly after, he incurred his first parole violation a month later, in August, for possession of a knife.

“According to my records, he has a total of 13 violations since he was released from prison,” Tzang said. His most recent violation occurred in March 2025 for leaving his county of residence for more than 48 hours without his parole agent’s permission, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized possession of a knife, and possession of an assimilated firearm.

Tzang argued that, based on the nature of his violations, “the people believe he continues to pose a public safety risk.” She also acknowledged that his current case involves only a felony petty theft offense, but said she was not confident he would comply with probation terms if released.

Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan countered that the man’s sentencing took place in 2013, before Proposition 57 passed, and that “for some reason, he was given a 14-year prison sentence as a 16-year-old.”

Davtyan added that while robbery and dissuasion of a witness are serious charges, “for a 16-year-old to be sent to prison with a 14-year prison sentence, which he spent 10 years in prison for, the system didn’t do a very good job of trying to rehabilitate this man.”

He also disputed the prosecution’s claims about parole violations. “Ms. Tzang is listing a thousand parole violations. I’m not sure how many of those were sustained violations,” Davtyan said, adding, “I saw a case on his file the other day—it was dismissed, again presumably because there was no proof he committed the offense.”

Davtyan argued that keeping the accused in custody would do more harm than good and would not benefit his rehabilitation. He acknowledged the only potential risk in releasing him was his previous failure to comply with probation following his 2023 release.

After hearing both sides, Judge Levers ruled that the man could be released on his own recognizance, provided he report to probation weekly and follow all other release guidelines.

Judge Levers also addressed both attorneys and the probation officer, emphasizing the importance of providing the man with meaningful support upon his release.

The hearing concluded with the court scheduling a pretrial conference for Dec. 8.

