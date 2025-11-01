Residents Challenge NYPD’s Surveillance Practices in Federal Court

NEW YORK – Pamela Wridt and Robert Sauve are suing the City of New York over the New York Police Department’s expanding use of surveillance cameras in civilian neighborhoods, alleging that the city’s practices violate constitutional protections. The complaint, filed this week in federal court, outlines how pervasive monitoring has infringed on citizens’ rights to privacy, free speech, and association.

The complaint states that “pervasive surveillance has chilled their ability to speak, associate, and live freely,” as neighbors have altered their movements and daily activities to avoid constant observation. It further asserts that “NYPD cameras positioned outside their Brooklyn home have deprived them of privacy, peace, and property value.”

According to the lawsuit, the NYPD “unifies more than a dozen tools such as cameras, biometric databases, tracking systems, and social media monitoring into a single platform that monitors residents continuously and without judicial oversight.” These tools feed into New York’s Domain Awareness System (DAS), which stores sensitive personal data.

Section 18 of the complaint notes that “the DAS consolidates these distinct sources into a single, searchable application, giving the NYPD the ability to track individuals across space and time.” The filing argues that this scale of surveillance effectively presumes all citizens guilty before any crime is committed.

The NYPD defends DAS as a tool to deter crime and track criminal activity, but the plaintiffs argue the program is excessive and ineffective. “The system compiles data into detailed digital profiles, effectively reconstructing the private lives of millions of New Yorkers while offering no proven public safety benefits,” they state.

The complaint cites city data showing that “up to 84 percent of alerts may be false alarms, and more than 99 percent of responses fail to recover a firearm or identify a suspect.” Other jurisdictions, including Chicago and Seattle, have abandoned similar systems such as ShotSpotter because of these shortcomings.

The lawsuit brings two constitutional claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, alleging violations of the First and Fourth Amendments. The Fourth Amendment protects against unreasonable searches and seizures, while the First protects freedom of speech, assembly, and movement.

Section 5 of the complaint states that “knowing their movements and conversations may be captured, people inevitably change how they live—they censor their speech on social media and hesitate before joining public gatherings or community associations for fear of being recorded.”

The plaintiffs also allege that “since 2018, the NYPD has deployed drones with growing frequency at public celebrations, social gatherings, and protests,” using technology that indiscriminately tracks civilians regardless of suspected criminal activity.

The FBI has long faced criticism for mass surveillance programs, particularly following the September 11, 2001, attacks. Section 62 of the complaint claims that “through the DAS, the department can intercept and record phone calls,” including “the content of conversations and the identities of those on the line.”

The FBI maintains that its Threat Screening Center “works to protect privacy and civil liberties” and that inclusion on watchlists requires meeting specific intelligence-related criteria, not factors such as race, ethnicity, or religion.

Critics argue that mass surveillance makes it dangerous to express opinions or organize protests, as government agencies often lack transparency about the methods used to monitor citizens.

The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) continues to defend First and Fourth Amendment rights as agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) use spyware to track and suppress dissent. According to CCR, “both surveillance corporations have been used repeatedly by governments to target journalists, human rights defenders, and protesters.”

Mass surveillance of journalists, CCR warns, threatens press freedom and enables state propaganda that undermines public access to accurate information.

Section 23 of the complaint alleges that “the database is comprised almost exclusively of people of color, placing Black and Hispanic youth at constant risk of harassment, arrest, detention, and worse.” The plaintiffs argue that this racially biased “GANGS database” unfairly targets children in underprivileged communities.

CCR adds that “both ICE and CBP have improperly withheld the requested records while expanding their invasive and often abusive crackdown on both immigrants and those protesting on their behalf.” The lawsuit further claims that these systems perpetuate racial profiling and harassment of Black and Latino residents.

Citing the controversial “Broken Windows” theory and “Stop and Frisk” policing, the plaintiffs link today’s surveillance infrastructure to earlier patterns of discriminatory enforcement. The Leadership Conference Education Fund notes that “stop and frisk” was deemed unconstitutional in Floyd v. City of New York for violating the Fourth Amendment.

Author Michelle Alexander, in The New Jim Crow, has described how policies and laws target Black and Hispanic communities, driving disproportionate incarceration rates. The complaint argues that surveillance technology is merely the latest extension of this pattern.

According to New York State’s official website, “entry into the database is not proof of criminal behavior; it is simply an investigative lead. Entry alone is not grounds for a stop, arrest, or any other enforcement action.”

The lawsuit stands as one of many efforts by citizens to challenge government overreach and hold public officials accountable for upholding constitutional rights.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: