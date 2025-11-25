Court Watch: Judge Delays Release after Court-Appointed Doctor Fails to Provide Mental Health Assessment

WOODLAND, Calif. — Deputy Public Defender Erin Dacayanan argued the court delayed justice for an accused individual who needs mental health diversion.

The accused was seen by a court-appointed doctor who was unable to provide the court with adequate results of the assessment because of a filing issue.

A prior preliminary hearing reduced the accused’s felony to a misdemeanor and determined they should be eligible for release on OR. The accused is set to pay a $1,000 bond. However, their mental health may impact whether they are able to maintain employment and afford that amount.

Dacayanan requested the accused be released because the charge had been reduced to a misdemeanor and they appeared symptomatic of mental health issues during the arrest.

According to EBSCO, “64% of local jail inmates exhibit symptoms of serious mental illness, highlighting a troubling trend where the mental health care provided in correctional facilities is often inadequate compared to that available in the community.”

According to Dacayanan, the accused was arrested based on circumstance as they were found near a car with a broken window. The officers who arrested them accused them of throwing items and walking in and out of traffic. Dacayanan stated the arrest was based on prejudice and delaying mental health diversion is to the accused’s detriment.

Deputy District Attorney Daniela Dunham said she understands the argument for a change in circumstance but argued the accused needs to remain in custody because they did not appear in court in Solano County in 2024.

Dacayanan emphasized the accused has a community in Woodland where they could stay and have people who can drive them to court.

Despite the accused’s delayed mental health treatment and reduced charge to a misdemeanor, Judge Paul K. Richardson ruled not to release the accused, leaving them in jail and untreated for their mental illness.

Judge Richardson stated he expects a report from court-appointed Dr. Wagner by Dec. 8, 2025.

