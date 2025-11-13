Court Watch: Yolo County Judge Lifts Parole Hold after Sentencing Mistake

WOODLAND, Calif. — A misdemeanor arraignment in Yolo County Superior Court on Monday revealed a significant sentencing error that left a woman improperly placed on parole despite pleading to an offense not eligible for state prison or CDCR supervision. The discovery led a Yolo County judge to lift the parole hold and order her release.

According to court records, the accused appeared before Judge Clara M. Levers for two misdemeanor cases, one for trespassing and the other for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. After reading the charges, Judge Levers asked if the accused was currently on parole, and Parole Agent J. Cedillo confirmed that she was on hold.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Jean Palumbo questioned the parole officer’s statement and pointed out that the accused had previously pled to a felony vandalism charge under Penal Code section 594 and received a 16-month sentence. Palumbo highlighted that the offense did not qualify for a state prison commitment, stating that she was confused about how the accused ended up on parole.

Palumbo further asked whether the accused had served her sentence locally or in state prison, and Cedillo confirmed it was state prison. Upon hearing this, Palumbo expressed concern and stated, “Somebody messed up somewhere along the lines,” because the accused does not have any prior strikes and should not have gotten parole. Instead, she said, the accused should have served the 16 months in local custody.

Deputy Public Defender Jailene Gutierrez informed the court that her client had not known she was on parole. Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, present in the courtroom, reiterated that the accused had pleaded to a felony vandalism offense and served 10 months in local custody. Brushia stated that after getting out, the accused should have been placed “under mandatory supervision or nothing, depending if time served.”

Judge Levers reviewed the accused’s previous court records. According to a minute order dated Aug. 29, 2025, the accused was sentenced to 16 months in state prison, not subject to parole. Brushia again intervened and stressed that the accused’s offense should not have qualified for a state prison commitment.

Palumbo agreed with the defense and stated that since the accused had no prior strikes, she should have done her time locally. She added, “If she did her time, then she’s done.” After hearing both sides, Judge Levers ordered the parole hold to be lifted and assured the courtroom that an amended abstract of judgment would be prepared.

Before releasing the accused on her own recognizance, Judge Levers informed her of her right to a jury trial for her cases. Palumbo requested that the accused be subject to a narcotics search condition and a stay-away order. Gutierrez did not oppose these conditions.

The case is set for a trial conference on Dec. 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. in Department 8.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: