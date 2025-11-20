Willowgrove Releases Tentative Map for Davis Measure J Election

Willowgrove releases tentative map for 1,250-unit housing project.

DAVIS, CA – Willowgrove is aiming for a November 2026 Measure J election and has become the first project to release its tentative map prior to a vote of the Davis voters.

The Willowgrove development proposal advanced another step last week as the City of Davis released its Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for public circulation and comment about the proposed 232-acre project.

The vesting tentative map filed earlier this year marks a first for Davis: no previous annexation project has completed both small and large-lot tentative maps before securing City Council approval or voter authorization under Measure J/R/D. Project applicants describe the decision as a deliberate effort to provide the public, staff and elected officials with a far more detailed understanding of the proposed community before any final vote.

According to the official Willowgrove project description, “Willowgrove is the first annexation project in Davis that has prepared small and large lot tentative subdivision maps prior to City and voter approval, which allows the City and public to evaluate and understand the details of the new community.”

The document adds, “The investment in preparing the tentative maps prior to City and voter approval will also expedite delivery of new homes.”

The tentative map outlines residential blocks, greenbelt corridors, park space, roadway networks, trail connections, and locations planned for transit stops and neighborhood-serving amenities. The July 2, 2025, map filing includes the detailed parcel framework required for phased construction once approvals are secured.

The project site is located north of East Covell Boulevard and adjacent to the Wildhorse subdivision. The land is currently in agricultural use and falls outside city limits, requiring annexation approval before development can occur.

The Draft EIR provides analysis of environmental impacts associated with the proposal, including transportation, biological resources, greenhouse gas emissions, water use, air quality, noise, and agricultural land conversion. Public agencies, residents and community organizations may now submit formal comments before a final environmental analysis is completed.

The Willowgrove proposal includes a total of 1,250 residential units across multiple density types. Project documents show a range of housing forms from detached single-family homes to townhomes and multi-story apartment buildings. Approximately 197 units are designated low-density residential, with medium- and high-density housing making up the majority of the site.

Affordable housing comprises a significant portion of the high-density area located near East Covell Boulevard. The filed project description states that 250 affordable units will be constructed in partnership with Mutual Housing California, representing 20 percent of total homes and exceeding the city’s current affordability requirement.

The project includes an additional category referred to as “attainable by design” housing intended for what planners describe as the missing-middle segment. These units are not deed-restricted but aim to provide lower purchase prices than traditional detached homes by using smaller land footprints and attached building designs.

Beyond housing, the tentative map identifies a proposed 18.5-acre community park featuring ballfields, an inclusive playground, a gymnasium building and open space aimed at both residents and existing nearby neighborhoods. Smaller open-space amenities include a mini-park, dog park, trail nodes and a neighborhood greenbelt system.

The project description identifies 72.2 acres of “green infrastructure,” including agricultural buffers, parks and internal greenbelts. Interior trail routes connect to the Wildhorse agricultural buffer and to a planned extension linking the site with the Gill Orchard trail to the north. An existing grade-separated crossing under East Covell Boulevard forms the primary bicycle and pedestrian access point toward schools, retail stores and the broader Davis bike network.

Project materials describe an emphasis on internal circulation intended to reduce reliance on driving. A transit stop is integrated near the southern edge of the site adjacent to the high-density housing, which project designers state is intended to place higher-occupancy residential buildings near multimodal services.

The Draft EIR release begins a mandatory public review period prior to future public hearings at the Planning Commission and City Council. Under Davis law, annexation projects must not only receive land use and environmental approvals, but also must be approved by voters before proceeding. The tentative map filings provide one of the most detailed early looks at any project expected to face a ballot under Measure J/R/D.

The full circulation package includes the Draft EIR, the Project Description dated September 2025, and the vesting tentative subdivision maps submitted July 2, 2025. Those documents remain available for public review throughout the comment period.

Once the circulation window closes, consultants and city staff will prepare responses to submitted comments. Any required revisions will be incorporated into a Final EIR before the project proceeds to public hearings and eventual voter consideration.

City staff will announce the exact closing date for the comment period and future hearing dates once the circulation notice has been posted with required legal publication.

